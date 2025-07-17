Pretty Little Baby Singer Connie Francis Passes Away At 87

Hyderabad: American singer Connie Francis, known for chart-topping hits like Stupid Cupid, Lipstick on Your Collar, and Pretty Little Baby, has passed away at the age of 87. The pop icon died on July 16, just days after being hospitalised due to "extreme pain," according to a statement released by her close friend, Ron Roberts.

Confirming the news on Facebook, Roberts wrote, "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later."

Francis' death follows a recent hospital stay, which she had openly shared with her fans earlier this month. On July 2, the singer revealed that she had been admitted to the hospital and was undergoing tests to determine the cause of the severe pain she had been experiencing.

In a message posted to Facebook, she wrote, "Hello Everyone. As many of you may now have learned through (radio star) Cousin Brucie's Facebook page, I am back in the hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing."

She added that she had hoped to participate in Cousin Brucie's Independence Day radio show but was forced to cancel, as she had during a previous engagement due to ongoing treatment on her hip.

"I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get-well-soon messages. I will endeavour to keep you updated. Love, Connie."

Shortly afterwards, Francis was reportedly moved to intensive care before being given a private room. In what would become her final public message, she posted a heartfelt note on July 4: "Hello Everyone. Today I am feeling much better after a good night, and wanted to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy Fourth of July. Thank you all for your continued kind thoughts and prayers. A happy Independence Day to you and your loved ones."

Born in 1937, Connie Francis rose to stardom in the 1950s with her breakout hit Who's Sorry Now, which gained immense popularity after being featured on Dick Clark's American Bandstand in 1958. The track sold over a million copies and earned her a number-one spot in the UK charts. Her vibrant and emotive voice helped define a generation of American pop music, and she remained a staple of the music industry through the decades.

Just weeks before her passing, her 1962 hit Pretty Little Baby experienced a resurgence in popularity after going viral on Instagram and TikTok, introducing her timeless sound to a new generation of fans.

Throughout her life, Francis was open about her personal struggles and triumphs, sharing her journey in her best-selling autobiography Who's Sorry Now? published in 1984, and a follow-up memoir, Among My Souvenirs, in 2017. She stepped away from public life in 2018, though her music continued to resonate worldwide.