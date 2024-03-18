'Prepare for a Phenomenon': Kanguva Teaser All Set to Be Dropped on THIS Day

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Makers of the highly anticipated film Kanguva dropped a new update about the film. As per the latest development, the teaser of the film is all set to be unveiled on March 19. The Suriya starrer is currently in the post production stage.

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated film Kanguva dropped a new update about the film. As per the latest information, the teaser of the film is all set to be unveiled on March 19. The Suriya starrer is currently in the post production stage.

Taking to X, the production banner behind the film Studio Green posted: "Prepare for a phenomenon! #Kanguva set to ignite your personal screens🔥 A Sizzle Teaser dropping tomorrow, at 4:30 PM #KanguvaSizzle 🦅"

The update has fans beaming with excitement. Reacting to the news, many X users wrote "can't wait" in the comment section apart from dropping the fire emoji on the post. The highly awaited film also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The film promises a raw, rustic, and unique visual experience for the audiences, complete with compelling performances and never-before-seen action sequences on a vast scale.

The pre-production and shooting took two years to complete. Vetri Palanisamy did the cinematography, and Devi Sri Prasad helmed the musical composition. The film is bankrolled under Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja. It will be released around the world in early 2024. However, the filmmakers are yet to confirm the film's release date.

Recently, the first glimpse of Bobby Deol from the flick was released. Bobby will play formidable Udhiran, the film's antagonist. In the poster, Bobby appeared merciless and powerful. He was spotted with long, unkempt hair. Deol was also seen surrounded by hundreds of people, wearing a gloomy expression on their faces. He had distinct coloured eyes and a ribcage over his vest covered with blood stains.

