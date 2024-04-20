Premalu 2 Confirmed: Director Girish AD Promises More Fun and Energy

Hyderabad: Excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high as the blockbuster Malayalam film Premalu is scheduled for a sequel in 2025. The official update was released yesterday during the film's success meeting. The sequel will be called Premalu 2.

Premalu filmmaker Girish AD says the sequel is already in the works, promising it to be more entertaining than the original. At an event, director Girish AD stated, "I can't say much about Premalu 2, but I can confirm that it will be more fun and entertaining than the first part." He also expressed hope that it will be larger and better than the prequel itself.

The formal announcement of Premalu 2 has had a significant influence on the audience, with many eagerly expecting further updates on it. The film's first chapter was already a success in theatres, and its OTT release became even more of a celebration. With the thunderous response to the first part, the filmmakers made the formal announcement on their social media handles yesterday, confirming that the film will be released in 2025.

Furthermore, the poster design and announcement featured Rajasthan-style structures, leaving everyone wondering where the film's plot might take place. Premalu is a romantic comedy film directed by Girish AD, who has previously produced Malayalam films such as Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya. Naslen and Mamitha Baiju play the prominent roles in the film, which also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and other performers.

The entertaining film follows the story of Sachin, a college graduate from Kerala who wants to relocate to the United Kingdom but, due to financial difficulties, stays in Hyderabad with a friend till everything is sorted out. In the city, he meets and falls in love with Reenu, and the rest of the film follows his attempts to woo her. The film was not only a box office triumph, but it was also highly hailed for the actors' outstanding performances, particularly those of the key characters.