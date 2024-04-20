Premalu 2 Confirmed: Director Girish AD Promises More Fun and Energy

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

Premalu 2 Confirmed: Director Girish AD Promises More Fun and Energy

After the massive success of Malayalam film Premalu, the director has now announced its sequel. Sharing deets about the project in a recent event, filmmaker Girish AD said Premalu 2 will be even more fun.

Hyderabad: Excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high as the blockbuster Malayalam film Premalu is scheduled for a sequel in 2025. The official update was released yesterday during the film's success meeting. The sequel will be called Premalu 2.

Premalu filmmaker Girish AD says the sequel is already in the works, promising it to be more entertaining than the original. At an event, director Girish AD stated, "I can't say much about Premalu 2, but I can confirm that it will be more fun and entertaining than the first part." He also expressed hope that it will be larger and better than the prequel itself.

The formal announcement of Premalu 2 has had a significant influence on the audience, with many eagerly expecting further updates on it. The film's first chapter was already a success in theatres, and its OTT release became even more of a celebration. With the thunderous response to the first part, the filmmakers made the formal announcement on their social media handles yesterday, confirming that the film will be released in 2025.

Furthermore, the poster design and announcement featured Rajasthan-style structures, leaving everyone wondering where the film's plot might take place. Premalu is a romantic comedy film directed by Girish AD, who has previously produced Malayalam films such as Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya. Naslen and Mamitha Baiju play the prominent roles in the film, which also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and other performers.

The entertaining film follows the story of Sachin, a college graduate from Kerala who wants to relocate to the United Kingdom but, due to financial difficulties, stays in Hyderabad with a friend till everything is sorted out. In the city, he meets and falls in love with Reenu, and the rest of the film follows his attempts to woo her. The film was not only a box office triumph, but it was also highly hailed for the actors' outstanding performances, particularly those of the key characters.

Read More

  1. The Goat Life Breaks Manjummel Boys' Record to Become Fastest Malayalam Film to Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark
  2. 'Take It with Humility': Prithviraj Sukumarn Reacts to SS Rajamouli's Applause for Malayalam Actors
  3. Filmmaking at It's Best: Karthik Subbaraj Cannot Stop Gushing over Manjummel Boys

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.