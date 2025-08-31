ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prem Sagar, Son Of Ramayan Creator Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away at 84. He was a cinematographer, director, and producer.

Veteran Producer-Cinematographer Prem Sagar
Veteran Producer-Cinematographer Prem Sagar (Photo: Social Media)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Prem Sagar, veteran cinematographer, director, and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84.

He had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors advised that he be taken home, where he breathed his last at 10 AM. His last rites were performed later in the afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium, Juhu, in the presence of family and close associates.

Pillar of the Sagar Legacy

Born into the illustrious Sagar family, Prem Sagar was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from the 1968 batch. Skilled in photography and cinematography, he continued the legacy of his father Ramanand Sagar by taking on numerous behind the scenes roles in significant projects.

Ramanand had attained fame through extraordinary efforts with the television epic Ramayan, whereas Prem Sagar contributed quietly, but significantly. He took on photography and production roles in certain television projects and contributed greatly to establishing a name for Sagar Arts.

His Contributions to Film and Television

Prem Sagar contributed to productions like Ramayan, Shri Krishna, Vikram Aur Betaal, Alif Laila and Kakbhushundi. His direction, cinematography, and production helped shape the narrative style in Indian television of the 1980's and 1990's.

He worked in cinema as cinematographer in films like Lalkar in 1970, Aankhen *(1968) and Charas (1976) featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, besides also directing and producing Hum Tere Aashiq Hai which starred Jeetendra and Hema Malini.

Sunil Lahri mourns the loss of Prem Sagar
Sunil Lahri mourns the loss of Prem Sagar (Photo: Instagram)

Remembered by Colleagues

Industry colleagues and actors remembered him as a soft-spoken, dedicated, and meticulous professional who left a lasting impact on both cinema and television. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramayan, expressed shock on social media, writing, "Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji, son of Ramanand Sagar Ji of Ramayan. Om Shanti."

Prem Sagar is survived by his son, producer Shiv Sagar, who continues to carry forward the family's production banner.

Read More

  1. Anjali Raghav Breaks Silence On Pawan Singh's Apology For Inappropriate Touching
  2. Farah Khan Accidentally Confirms Nargis Fakhri's Marriage With Tony Beig In Viral Video

Hyderabad: Prem Sagar, veteran cinematographer, director, and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84.

He had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors advised that he be taken home, where he breathed his last at 10 AM. His last rites were performed later in the afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium, Juhu, in the presence of family and close associates.

Pillar of the Sagar Legacy

Born into the illustrious Sagar family, Prem Sagar was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from the 1968 batch. Skilled in photography and cinematography, he continued the legacy of his father Ramanand Sagar by taking on numerous behind the scenes roles in significant projects.

Ramanand had attained fame through extraordinary efforts with the television epic Ramayan, whereas Prem Sagar contributed quietly, but significantly. He took on photography and production roles in certain television projects and contributed greatly to establishing a name for Sagar Arts.

His Contributions to Film and Television

Prem Sagar contributed to productions like Ramayan, Shri Krishna, Vikram Aur Betaal, Alif Laila and Kakbhushundi. His direction, cinematography, and production helped shape the narrative style in Indian television of the 1980's and 1990's.

He worked in cinema as cinematographer in films like Lalkar in 1970, Aankhen *(1968) and Charas (1976) featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, besides also directing and producing Hum Tere Aashiq Hai which starred Jeetendra and Hema Malini.

Sunil Lahri mourns the loss of Prem Sagar
Sunil Lahri mourns the loss of Prem Sagar (Photo: Instagram)

Remembered by Colleagues

Industry colleagues and actors remembered him as a soft-spoken, dedicated, and meticulous professional who left a lasting impact on both cinema and television. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramayan, expressed shock on social media, writing, "Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji, son of Ramanand Sagar Ji of Ramayan. Om Shanti."

Prem Sagar is survived by his son, producer Shiv Sagar, who continues to carry forward the family's production banner.

Read More

  1. Anjali Raghav Breaks Silence On Pawan Singh's Apology For Inappropriate Touching
  2. Farah Khan Accidentally Confirms Nargis Fakhri's Marriage With Tony Beig In Viral Video

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMANAND SAGAR SON PREM SAGARPREM SAGARRAMAYANAPREM SAGAR DEATHPREM SAGAR DEATH NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.