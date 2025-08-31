ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prem Sagar, Son Of Ramayan Creator Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

Hyderabad: Prem Sagar, veteran cinematographer, director, and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84.

He had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors advised that he be taken home, where he breathed his last at 10 AM. His last rites were performed later in the afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium, Juhu, in the presence of family and close associates.

Pillar of the Sagar Legacy

Born into the illustrious Sagar family, Prem Sagar was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from the 1968 batch. Skilled in photography and cinematography, he continued the legacy of his father Ramanand Sagar by taking on numerous behind the scenes roles in significant projects.

Ramanand had attained fame through extraordinary efforts with the television epic Ramayan, whereas Prem Sagar contributed quietly, but significantly. He took on photography and production roles in certain television projects and contributed greatly to establishing a name for Sagar Arts.