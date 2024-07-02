'Praying For You': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sends Love To 'Warrior' Hina Khan Amid Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Hina Khan, the beloved television personality, is currently in the most challenging period of her life. Having been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, she has chosen to confront this daunting ordeal with courage and optimism. The news of her diagnosis has sparked an outpouring of support from the television and film fraternity, with numerous prominent figures taking to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.

The latest well-wisher is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who expressed her solidarity with Hina. Taking to Instagram Story on Tuesday, Samantha reposted a video of Hina from an award function, alongside a heartfelt message that read, "Praying for you @realhinakhan #Warrior."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ig Story (Instagram)

In response to Samantha's kind words, Hina reshared the IG Story and wrote a note praising Samantha's strength and resilience in the face of life's challenges. Hina's message read, "I know you're an absolute star.. and the way you have handled all that life threw you... is beyond amazing.." This exchange of warm sentiments has further underscored the strong bonds of solidarity and support that exist within the entertainment industry.

For those who may be unaware, Hina Khan shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on June 28, taking to Instagram to inform her fans that she had begun treatment and was determined to stay strong. The love and support that followed was overwhelming, with celebrities, co-stars, friends, and fans alike showering Hina with messages of encouragement and wishing her a speedy recovery.