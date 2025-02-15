Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee, Excludes Babbar Family From Intimate Wedding At Smita Patil's Home

Hyderabad: Actor Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actor Priya Banerjee, on Friday, February 14, in an intimate wedding ceremony at his mother, late actor Smita Patil's home. The couple exchanged vows in their home, surrounded by close family and friends. However, what caught attention was the notable absence of the Babbar family, including Prateik's father, veteran actor Raj Babbar.
In an interview with a newswire, Prateik's stepbrother, Aarya Babbar, revealed that no members of the Babbar family were invited to attend the wedding. Aarya said he had always thought he was close to Prateik; thus, he had no idea what the reason was behind such a decision.
"I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone," Aarya said.
While Aarya acknowledged that Prateik might have chosen not to invite his stepmother, Nadira Babbar, he found it surprising that even their father, Raj Babbar, was excluded. "Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it's Prateik himself, and I don't believe he's like that," he added.
Their wedding was a lovely festivity of love and culture despite the family drama. The pair had everything from haldi to mehendi, observing all traditional pre-wedding ceremonies before getting married privately.
Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds shared a string of pictures from their wedding, captioning the post, "I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."
Prateik and Priya had worn exquisite outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani to mark their special day and were accessorised with fine jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House.
Priya Banerjee, the bride, wore an ivory and gold lehenga with intricate threadwork and embroidery. She wore a corset blouse, and a sheer dupatta, and completed her splendid look with traditional kundan jewellery, such as maangtika, bangles, statement earrings, and a choker-style necklace. She kept her makeup soft and natural so that her bridal glow could shine forth.
Prateik Babbar complemented his bride in a matching sherwani that was styled with a draped shirt and dhoti-style pants. As an elegant addition to the attire, he donned layered pearl necklaces around his neck to add a regal touch to this traditional attire.
Prateik, the son of Raj Babbar and the late actor Smita Patil had a difficult childhood following his mother's untimely death. Raj Babbar later married actor and theatre personality Nadira Babbar, with whom he had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. The couple wed in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.
READ MORE