Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee, Excludes Babbar Family From Intimate Wedding At Smita Patil's Home

Hyderabad: Actor Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actor Priya Banerjee, on Friday, February 14, in an intimate wedding ceremony at his mother, late actor Smita Patil's home. The couple exchanged vows in their home, surrounded by close family and friends. However, what caught attention was the notable absence of the Babbar family, including Prateik's father, veteran actor Raj Babbar.

In an interview with a newswire, Prateik's stepbrother, Aarya Babbar, revealed that no members of the Babbar family were invited to attend the wedding. Aarya said he had always thought he was close to Prateik; thus, he had no idea what the reason was behind such a decision.

"I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone," Aarya said.

While Aarya acknowledged that Prateik might have chosen not to invite his stepmother, Nadira Babbar, he found it surprising that even their father, Raj Babbar, was excluded. "Life is no less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don't want to think it's Prateik himself, and I don't believe he's like that," he added.

Their wedding was a lovely festivity of love and culture despite the family drama. The pair had everything from haldi to mehendi, observing all traditional pre-wedding ceremonies before getting married privately.