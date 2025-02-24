ETV Bharat / entertainment

#NTRNeel: Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR Take Action to New Heights With 3000 Extras and Staggering Budget

The Prashanth Neel directorial #NTRNeel, starring Jr NTR, boasts a jaw-dropping budget, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema with massive action sequences planned.

Shoot of NTRNeel
Shoot of NTRNeel (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Prashanth Neel of KGF fame has commenced the shoot for Jr NTR -starrer new movie, tentatively titled #NTRNeel. The film is highly anticipated for the creative forces behind it and its massive scale. #NTRNeel aims to join the biggest films in recent years in terms of budget and execution.

The film industry has witnessed some mammoth productions in recent years, but the upcoming Telugu actioner is taking things to an entirely new level. The film boasts a jaw-dropping Rs 360 crore budget, positioning it as one of the highest-budgeted Indian films ever. The massive scale is evident by the epic action sequences, pictures of which have already taken the internet by storm.

The makers kicked off the shoot recently with a high-intensity action sequence, proof of the scale of production. The riot scene, which was shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, involved approximately 3000 extras, setting new benchmarks in filmmaking.

Prashanth has taken direction one notch higher with his larger-than-life approach to filmmaking. With films like the KGF franchise under his credit, Neel plans to continue his streak of visual spectacles. Joining him is Jr NTR, known for his remarkable performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, who marks his maiden collaboration with the filmmaker.

While the production team has not confirmed the Rs 360 crore budget officially, publication dailies have cited the figure, making it a monumental project, one of the highest budgets for a Telugu film in recent times. NTRNeel has a bigger budget than the Bollywood film Chhaava, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and the upcoming War 2, also featuring Jr NTR.

The movie, being touted as a milestone in Jr NTR's career, sees him in the first major project post-RRR. He is expected to join the sets in March 2025. The film is set to be released in theatres on 9th January 2026, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Next up, the Telugu actor will make his eagerly awaited foray into Bollywood with War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

