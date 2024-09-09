ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prasanth Varma's Post for Ranveer Singh on Welcoming Baby Girl Puts an End to Reported Rift over Rakshas

Hyderabad: Amid recent speculation about a fallout between filmmaker Prasanth Varma and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the former has publicly congratulated Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone on the birth of their baby girl. The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8 in Mumbai, sparking a wave of congratulatory messages from celebrities across the film industry, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Prasanth Varma, known for his directorial work on HanuMan, took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to the new parents. Varma's post read, "To new chapters and tiny feet! A huge congratulations to @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone on the arrival of your little angel! With daddy's spirit and mommy's grace, she's destined to shine." The accompanying photo showed Varma and Singh smiling together, which has stirred a positive buzz online.

The congratulatory message comes amid recent reports of a rift between the actor and the director. The two had previously collaborated on a project titled Rakshas, a film with mythological elements where Singh was to play a character with a negative shade. However, the project faced a setback, with reports indicating that Singh had exited the film due to creative differences. Sources close to the development confirmed that the decision to part ways was amicable.

Earlier in July, Varma had shared a cryptic social media post that many interpreted as a response to the situation with Singh. The post, which read, "One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)", has added to the buzz around the said rift. However, Varma's latest post has finally put an end to all speculations around their fallout.