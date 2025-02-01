ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prakash Raj Files Police Complaint Over Fake AI-Generated Photo At Maha Kumbh Mela

Actor Prakash Raj filed an FIR against Prashanth Sambargi for sharing an AI-generated fake photo, alleging reputational harm and highlighting the dangers of fake news.

Prakash Raj Files Police Complaint Over Fake AI-Generated Photo At Maha Kumbh Mela
Prakash Raj Files Police Complaint Over Fake AI-Generated Photo At Maha Kumbh Mela
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj has filed a police complaint against social media influencer Prashanth Sambargi for allegedly sharing a fake picture showing him taking a dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The AI-generated picture was circulated along with a misleading caption allegedly done to damage the actor's image.

Based on the complaint, the Lakshmipuram Police have registered an FIR under Section 336(4) of BNS 2023, which addresses forgery intended to cause reputational harm.

Speaking to the media outside the police station on February 1, Prakash Raj condemned the misuse of AI-generated content to spread fake news and target individuals. He emphasised the need to protect people's beliefs and called out the politicisation of religious spaces like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"This isn't just my fight. It's for everyone disturbed by the menace of fake news. We need stronger laws to combat this and assure people that there's accountability," the actor asserted.

Prakash Raj confirmed that he had personally talked to the Mysuru City Police Commissioner, Seema Latkar, before submitting his complaint. He came to Lakshmipuram police station and was asked to put his signature on the complaint lodged.

The actor urged authorities for stricter measures to control the spread of false news as a greater concern over protecting public discussions and reputation against such activities.

