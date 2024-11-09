Prabhas's Mystical Look From Kannappa, Allu Arjun-Sreeleela's Dance In Pushpa 2 Leak Online

Hyderabad: The prevalence of on-set social media leaks has become a persistent challenge for film industries worldwide, with top stars' looks and scenes often surfacing online. Telugu superstars Prabhas and Allu Arjun are the latest to experience this, as recent leaks have revealed glimpses from their upcoming projects, much to fans' excitement.

An image of Prabhas has emerged, showcasing the actor in a divine avatar bearing a resemblance to Lord Shiva. In the picture, he wears a Vibhuthi on his forehead and a large Rudraksha garland. Fans are abuzz, speculating that the look might be from Prabhas' highly anticipated role in the fantasy film Kannappa, though details about his role remain under wraps. The mysterious aura surrounding this potential project has fueled curiosity, with fans eager to see how Prabhas embodies this spiritual persona.

Meanwhile, a leaked photo from Pushpa 2: The Rule has revealed a special dance number featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, who is set to dazzle audiences alongside the superstar. The leaked image shows Allu Arjun in an orange outfit, while Sreeleela complements him in a black embroidered blouse paired with a long, pleated skirt.

This high-energy number is rumoured to be a fitting follow-up to Oo Antava from the first Pushpa film, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and quickly became a fan favourite. Filmed on a custom-built set in Hyderabad, the song has heightened anticipation for Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and scheduled for release on December 5, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna will return in her beloved role as Srivalli, adding further appeal to the sequel.

With these leaks, fans' anticipation for Kannappa and Pushpa 2 only continues to grow, further igniting excitement around two of Telugu cinema's biggest forthcoming films.