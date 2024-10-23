Prabhas Turns 45: Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty, Others Wish Superstar 'Blockbuster Moments' on His Birthday

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is celebrating his 45th birthday today on October 23. Known for his iconic role in the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has not only garnered immense popularity across India but has also become a household name globally. His birthday has sparked an outpouring of affection from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

Leading the birthday wishes was actor Rishab Shetty, who expressed his admiration for Prabhas, highlighting his unmatched energy and dedication. "Happy Birthday to our Darling, #Prabhas Sir," he wrote. "Your unmatched energy and dedication continue to inspire millions. Wishing you endless happiness, health, and many more blockbuster moments!"

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, a beloved figure in Telugu cinema, also took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes. "Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! Wishing you Love, Happiness, and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead!" he posted on X, showcasing his love for the actor.

Other industry stalwarts joined in the celebration as well. Director Om Raut simply wished, "Happy birthday darling #Prabhas," while Prashant Varma praised Prabhas' humility and dedication, stating, "Beyond your larger-than-life performances, it is your grounded nature, unwavering dedication, and humility that make you truly stand out." He added, "Wishing you a phenomenal year ahead, filled with endless love and massive box office success."

Birthday wish for Prabhas (Photo: Instagram)

Ram Charan, another prominent actor and Prabhas' close friend, conveyed his good wishes, saying, "Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday, may you continue to live a long and healthy life." Former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a still from their upcoming film Salaar: Part 1, along with a simple yet heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday, Deva!"

As the celebrations unfold, Prabhas' work schedule remains as busy as ever. He has several exciting projects lined up, including the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, for which an exciting update is set to release today, making his birthday more special. Additionally, he is collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the highly anticipated film Spirit, and fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to the epic sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

