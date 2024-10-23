ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Turns 45: Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty, Others Wish Superstar 'Blockbuster Moments' on His Birthday

Prabhas turned a year older on Wednesday, receiving heartfelt wishes from stars like Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty, Ram Charan and others.

Birthday wishes for Prabhas
Birthday wishes for Prabhas (Photo: ANI/ Getty)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is celebrating his 45th birthday today on October 23. Known for his iconic role in the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has not only garnered immense popularity across India but has also become a household name globally. His birthday has sparked an outpouring of affection from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

Leading the birthday wishes was actor Rishab Shetty, who expressed his admiration for Prabhas, highlighting his unmatched energy and dedication. "Happy Birthday to our Darling, #Prabhas Sir," he wrote. "Your unmatched energy and dedication continue to inspire millions. Wishing you endless happiness, health, and many more blockbuster moments!"

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, a beloved figure in Telugu cinema, also took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes. "Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! Wishing you Love, Happiness, and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead!" he posted on X, showcasing his love for the actor.

Other industry stalwarts joined in the celebration as well. Director Om Raut simply wished, "Happy birthday darling #Prabhas," while Prashant Varma praised Prabhas' humility and dedication, stating, "Beyond your larger-than-life performances, it is your grounded nature, unwavering dedication, and humility that make you truly stand out." He added, "Wishing you a phenomenal year ahead, filled with endless love and massive box office success."

Birthday wish for Prabhas
Birthday wish for Prabhas (Photo: Instagram)

Ram Charan, another prominent actor and Prabhas' close friend, conveyed his good wishes, saying, "Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday, may you continue to live a long and healthy life." Former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a still from their upcoming film Salaar: Part 1, along with a simple yet heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday, Deva!"

As the celebrations unfold, Prabhas' work schedule remains as busy as ever. He has several exciting projects lined up, including the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, for which an exciting update is set to release today, making his birthday more special. Additionally, he is collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the highly anticipated film Spirit, and fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to the epic sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Read More

  1. On Prabhas' Birthday, Let's Celebrate Actor's Unstoppable Rise At The Box Office And Cherish His Humble Personality
  2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spills Beans on Prabhas' Role in Spirit Ahead of His Birthday
  3. Baahubali 3 Confirmed: Prabhas To Reclaim The Throne In SS Rajamouli's Epic Franchise

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is celebrating his 45th birthday today on October 23. Known for his iconic role in the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has not only garnered immense popularity across India but has also become a household name globally. His birthday has sparked an outpouring of affection from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

Leading the birthday wishes was actor Rishab Shetty, who expressed his admiration for Prabhas, highlighting his unmatched energy and dedication. "Happy Birthday to our Darling, #Prabhas Sir," he wrote. "Your unmatched energy and dedication continue to inspire millions. Wishing you endless happiness, health, and many more blockbuster moments!"

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, a beloved figure in Telugu cinema, also took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes. "Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! Wishing you Love, Happiness, and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead!" he posted on X, showcasing his love for the actor.

Other industry stalwarts joined in the celebration as well. Director Om Raut simply wished, "Happy birthday darling #Prabhas," while Prashant Varma praised Prabhas' humility and dedication, stating, "Beyond your larger-than-life performances, it is your grounded nature, unwavering dedication, and humility that make you truly stand out." He added, "Wishing you a phenomenal year ahead, filled with endless love and massive box office success."

Birthday wish for Prabhas
Birthday wish for Prabhas (Photo: Instagram)

Ram Charan, another prominent actor and Prabhas' close friend, conveyed his good wishes, saying, "Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday, may you continue to live a long and healthy life." Former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a still from their upcoming film Salaar: Part 1, along with a simple yet heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday, Deva!"

As the celebrations unfold, Prabhas' work schedule remains as busy as ever. He has several exciting projects lined up, including the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, for which an exciting update is set to release today, making his birthday more special. Additionally, he is collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the highly anticipated film Spirit, and fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to the epic sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Read More

  1. On Prabhas' Birthday, Let's Celebrate Actor's Unstoppable Rise At The Box Office And Cherish His Humble Personality
  2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spills Beans on Prabhas' Role in Spirit Ahead of His Birthday
  3. Baahubali 3 Confirmed: Prabhas To Reclaim The Throne In SS Rajamouli's Epic Franchise

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RISHAB SHETTYCHIRANJEEVIPRABHAS BIRTHDAY WISHESPRABHAS BIRTHDAY COPYPRABHAS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.