The Raja Saab Producer Alleges VFX Supervisor Delayed Work For Pushpa 2, Claims Extortion

Hyderabad: The upcoming horror-comedy movie The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas, has not had an easy time, going through its own set of challenges ranging from harsh criticism of visual effects to repeated production delays. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has now come forward with inside information regarding the delays, accusing a VFX supervisor, who was hired for the movie, of extorting and threatening crew members, causing major setbacks.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Vishwa Prasad claimed that the initial VFX supervisor hired for The Raja Saab created problems and was responsible for pushing the release date. "I can name a few people who really put us in trouble. I've already named one for Karthikeya 2, and another for The Raja Saab, who was really in extortion mode. He made us delay our movie because he didn't do any of the work until October 2024. We were supposed to come in April 2025," he said.

Although the producer did not reveal the name of the supervisor in question, online speculation, particularly on Reddit, suggests that he may have been referring to Kamal Kannan.