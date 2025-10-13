The Raja Saab Producer Alleges VFX Supervisor Delayed Work For Pushpa 2, Claims Extortion
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad alleged that The Raja Saab's release was delayed after a VFX supervisor extorted and prioritised Pushpa 2, causing major production setbacks.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming horror-comedy movie The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas, has not had an easy time, going through its own set of challenges ranging from harsh criticism of visual effects to repeated production delays. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has now come forward with inside information regarding the delays, accusing a VFX supervisor, who was hired for the movie, of extorting and threatening crew members, causing major setbacks.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Vishwa Prasad claimed that the initial VFX supervisor hired for The Raja Saab created problems and was responsible for pushing the release date. "I can name a few people who really put us in trouble. I've already named one for Karthikeya 2, and another for The Raja Saab, who was really in extortion mode. He made us delay our movie because he didn't do any of the work until October 2024. We were supposed to come in April 2025," he said.
Although the producer did not reveal the name of the supervisor in question, online speculation, particularly on Reddit, suggests that he may have been referring to Kamal Kannan.
Vishwa Prasad further alleged that the same individual had caused similar issues in other major productions and was even removed from SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, SSMB 29. "He didn't work on a single shot and just kept everything with him, taking a monthly fee for his entourage and team. He threatened the director that he would quit if he said something. And this person has a habit of doing this. He was recently kicked out of Rajamouli's film. Since he got busy with Pushpa 2, he didn't do any of our work. Someday, I'll show him what the fee is for his extortion," the producer alleged.
Despite these challenges, The Raja Saab is now back on track. The film, written and directed by Maruthi, is a horror comedy featuring Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (marking her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film is slated to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi festivities.
