Prabhas Teams Up With Hanu Raghavapudi For Historical Fiction; Shoot To Begin Soon

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Prabhas has a lineup of projects after his roles in Prashanth Neel's epic film, Salaar: Part 1, as well as Nag Ashwin's blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. On Saturday, the actor's next venture, which is to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi was unveiled in Hyderabad through a pooja ceremony.

Although the team has yet to confirm an official title for the film, production house Mythri Movie Makers took to X, to share pictures from the event. There's speculation that the film might be named Fauji, and it will feature dancer Imanvi, alongside veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in key roles. Notably, Prashanth Neel was also in attendance, extending his best wishes to Prabhas as he embarks on this new journey.

Another update shared by the production house on X read, "When wars were a battle for supremacy, ONE WARRIOR redefined what they were FOUGHT for. #PrabhasHanu, a HISTORICAL FICTION set in the 1940s. Shoot begins soon."

Excitement was noticeable as fans gathered outside the Mythri Movie Makers office, eager for a glimpse of the superstar. A video circulating on X captures the moment as fans erupted in cheers, shouting, 'Rebel Star Prabhas Hanu', while Prabhas's SUV made its way out of the premises. Many among the crowd quickly took out their smartphones to follow the vehicle, hoping for a chance to greet him personally.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also set to make a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's forthcoming film, Kannappa, which features big names such as Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. Currently, he is involved in the filming of a horror comedy titled The Raja Saab, which is helmed by Maruthi and includes Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan among the cast members. This film is slated for release on April 10 next year, just in time for the summer audience. Additionally, Prabhas is gearing up to begin shooting for the sequel of Prashanth's Salaar, where familiar faces like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan will reprise their roles.