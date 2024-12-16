Prabhas Suffers Minor Leg Injury, Skips Japan Promotions Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas sustained a minor leg injury while filming one of his projects. Following medical advice, the actor is currently resting and recovering. The injury has caused him to miss the promotions of his highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD in Japan, set to release on January 3, 2025.

In a heartfelt message to his Japanese fans, Prabhas expressed his disappointment at missing the promotional events. His viral post read, "Thank you for the love and admiration you are showing me. I have always wanted to meet my fans in Japan. But, you must forgive me. I have suffered a minor injury to my leg during the shooting of the movie, so I cannot come."

Despite his recent injury, Prabhas remains one of Indian cinema’s busiest stars, with an exciting lineup of Pan-India films:

The Raja Saab , a horror thriller directed by Maruthi, is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

, a horror thriller directed by Maruthi, is slated for release on April 10, 2025. A period action drama by Hanu Raghavapudi, co-starring Imanvi Esmail.

Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam , directed by Prashanth Neel.

, directed by Prashanth Neel. Spirit , helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently in pre-production.

, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently in pre-production. Preparations for Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, are also underway.

Fans eagerly await Prabhas’s return to action, wishing him a speedy recovery as he prepares for a thrilling year of releases and projects.