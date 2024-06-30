Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Is UNSTOPPABLE at Box Office, Earns Rs 415 Cr Globally Within Three Days

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD refuses to slow down at the box office. The magnum opus registered a massive figure of over Rs 400 crore in worldwide gross in just three days of its release. The Nag Ashwin directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan among others in key roles.

After minting over Rs 200 crore in the domestic circuit, the mythological sci-fi thriller made a whopping Rs 415 crore in worldwide collections. The official numbers were revealed by the makers on the official Instagram handle of Vyajanthi Movies. Sharing the worldwide gross, the makers wrote: "The force is unstoppable…"

Kalki 2898 AD, a film that combines the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction, hit the big screens in six languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English - on June 27. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, this big-budget film had a grand opening, earning Rs 191.5 crore on the first day. The collections continued to impress, with Rs 107 crore on Friday and Rs 152.5 crore on Saturday.

According to Prathyangira Cinemas, the film is doing exceptionally well in North America, running to packed houses and grossing USD 9.4 million. Initially titled Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema history.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobana, alongside the lead actors.