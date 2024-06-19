Kalki 2898 AD First Review: Prabhas Starrer Is Amped up with Breathtaking Visuals, Grand Vision and Stellar Performances

Hyderabad: After Baahubali, the buzz around a Prabhas film has always been sky-high. The excitement for his upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD is at its peak for several reasons. Firstly, it blends sci-fi drama with mythology, promising a unique experience. Secondly, it's touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made. And thirdly, it stars none other than Prabhas himself. With just a week left until its release, the first review of Kalki 2898 AD post-censorship screening is out.

Kalki 2898 AD Censor Certificate & Runtime:

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of 175 minutes. Following the censor board's approval, social media is buzzing with the film's first reviews.

Here's what Kalki 2898 AD First Reviews reveal:

Early viewers suggest that Kalki 2898 AD matches Hollywood standards, earning accolades from the CBFC members who gave it a standing ovation. The film boasts unprecedented visuals for Indian cinema and a compelling storyline crucial for box office success.

The performances are outstanding, particularly Prabhas' role as Bhairava, which adds humour and charisma to the film. Amitabh Bachchan shines as Ashwatthama, and Kamal Hassan delivers a stellar performance, living up to their legendary statuses. The emotional depth and dramatic elements are well executed.

South Indian audiences can look forward to surprise cameos from big stars and a mind-blowing cliffhanger ending.

With unexpected twists and suspense, Kalki 2898 AD seems poised to add blockbuster to Prabhas' filmography. Since the censorshiop review's release, the film's hype has skyrocketed, trending on social media and generating widespread anticipation as fans are actively sharing their excitement online.

Kalki 2898 AD Prelude:

Additionally, the makers have recently released a promotional series titled "The Prelude of Kalki 2898 AD," shedding light on the film's journey. In the first episode, Nag Ashwin discusses the film's conceptualisation, drawing parallels to Mahabharata and exploring the transition into Kaliyuga.

Kalki 2898 AD Poised to Lit up Vyjayantho Movies' Golden Jubilee Celebration:

Kalki 2898 AD is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. Interestingly, the film coincides with Vyjayanthi Movies' 50th year in making movies. This synergy promises to add another milestone to the esteemed film banner's illustrious journey in cinema. Post-release, the makers are likely to have more reasons to celebrate their half-century in movie making.

Apart from Prabhas in the lead role, the film features a stellar ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. With music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages.