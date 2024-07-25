Kalki 2898 AD Continues to Set Global Box Office on Fire, Hits Rs 1100 Cr Mark, Makers Celebrate Milestone With Stunning Poster

Hyderabad: Running in its fifth week, the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas continues its stellar performance at the box office without any signs of slowing down. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the coveted Rs 1100 crore mark globally.

Vyjayantho Movies, the banner behind the big-ticket film took to social media to share this monumental achievement with fans, unveiling a striking poster featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in a pivotal scene. The caption on Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram handle exclaimed, "A resounding phenomenon at the box office...❤️‍🔥 1100 CRORES and counting… #Kalki2898AD continues its epic run into the 5th week!"

The success of Kalki 2898 AD underscores the pivotal role of Telugu cinema to put Indian films on global map when it comes to box office numbers. While crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark is a significant milestone for any film, this Prabhas-starrer has surpassed expectations by amassing over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD joins the elite ranks of a select few Indian films achieving this milestone. Within just twenty-eight days since its release, this Telugu marvel has become the third from its region and fourth from South India to achieve this feat globally.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 622.2 Cr Rs 739 Cr Rs 272 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Box office numbers according to Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

Despite facing competition from recent releases such as Bad Newz, Indian 2, and Sarfira, Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi creation continues to dominate the Indian box office. On its 28th day in theatres, early estimates suggest Kalki 2898 AD garnered Rs 1.6 crore, pushing its total domestic earnings across languages to over Rs 622.2 crore.

The film maintained its momentum with earnings of approximately Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, slightly surpassing Monday's Rs 1.6 crore. Although nearing the Rs 640 crore mark set by Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD fell short of Jawan's Tuesday earnings of Rs 2.05 crore. With the much-anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine this week, the film enters its final stretch in cinemas, and its ability to sustain viewership amidst new competition will determine its final box office figures.

Reportedly the most expensive film made in India with a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana. Originally titled Project K, the film debuted worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages.