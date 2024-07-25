ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Continues to Set Global Box Office on Fire, Hits Rs 1100 Cr Mark, Makers Celebrate Milestone With Stunning Poster

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD hits Rs 1100 crore mark at the global box office. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is running successfully in its fifth week. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection updates.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD hits Rs 1100 crore mark at the global box office. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is running successfully in its fifth week. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection udpates.
Kalki 2898 AD box office update (Film poster)

Hyderabad: Running in its fifth week, the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas continues its stellar performance at the box office without any signs of slowing down. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the coveted Rs 1100 crore mark globally.

Vyjayantho Movies, the banner behind the big-ticket film took to social media to share this monumental achievement with fans, unveiling a striking poster featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in a pivotal scene. The caption on Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram handle exclaimed, "A resounding phenomenon at the box office...❤️‍🔥 1100 CRORES and counting… #Kalki2898AD continues its epic run into the 5th week!"

The success of Kalki 2898 AD underscores the pivotal role of Telugu cinema to put Indian films on global map when it comes to box office numbers. While crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark is a significant milestone for any film, this Prabhas-starrer has surpassed expectations by amassing over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD joins the elite ranks of a select few Indian films achieving this milestone. Within just twenty-eight days since its release, this Telugu marvel has become the third from its region and fourth from South India to achieve this feat globally.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 622.2 CrRs 739 CrRs 272 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Box office numbers according to Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

Despite facing competition from recent releases such as Bad Newz, Indian 2, and Sarfira, Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi creation continues to dominate the Indian box office. On its 28th day in theatres, early estimates suggest Kalki 2898 AD garnered Rs 1.6 crore, pushing its total domestic earnings across languages to over Rs 622.2 crore.

The film maintained its momentum with earnings of approximately Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, slightly surpassing Monday's Rs 1.6 crore. Although nearing the Rs 640 crore mark set by Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD fell short of Jawan's Tuesday earnings of Rs 2.05 crore. With the much-anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine this week, the film enters its final stretch in cinemas, and its ability to sustain viewership amidst new competition will determine its final box office figures.

Reportedly the most expensive film made in India with a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana. Originally titled Project K, the film debuted worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD To Aavesham: South Films Dominate IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far
  2. Wait Gets Longer! Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Not Happening Anytime Soon
  3. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe

Hyderabad: Running in its fifth week, the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas continues its stellar performance at the box office without any signs of slowing down. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the coveted Rs 1100 crore mark globally.

Vyjayantho Movies, the banner behind the big-ticket film took to social media to share this monumental achievement with fans, unveiling a striking poster featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in a pivotal scene. The caption on Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram handle exclaimed, "A resounding phenomenon at the box office...❤️‍🔥 1100 CRORES and counting… #Kalki2898AD continues its epic run into the 5th week!"

The success of Kalki 2898 AD underscores the pivotal role of Telugu cinema to put Indian films on global map when it comes to box office numbers. While crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark is a significant milestone for any film, this Prabhas-starrer has surpassed expectations by amassing over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD joins the elite ranks of a select few Indian films achieving this milestone. Within just twenty-eight days since its release, this Telugu marvel has become the third from its region and fourth from South India to achieve this feat globally.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 622.2 CrRs 739 CrRs 272 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Box office numbers according to Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

Despite facing competition from recent releases such as Bad Newz, Indian 2, and Sarfira, Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi creation continues to dominate the Indian box office. On its 28th day in theatres, early estimates suggest Kalki 2898 AD garnered Rs 1.6 crore, pushing its total domestic earnings across languages to over Rs 622.2 crore.

The film maintained its momentum with earnings of approximately Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, slightly surpassing Monday's Rs 1.6 crore. Although nearing the Rs 640 crore mark set by Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD fell short of Jawan's Tuesday earnings of Rs 2.05 crore. With the much-anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine this week, the film enters its final stretch in cinemas, and its ability to sustain viewership amidst new competition will determine its final box office figures.

Reportedly the most expensive film made in India with a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana. Originally titled Project K, the film debuted worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD To Aavesham: South Films Dominate IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far
  2. Wait Gets Longer! Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Not Happening Anytime Soon
  3. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe
Last Updated : 17 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KALKI GLOBAL BOX OFFICEKALKI BOX OFFICE RECORDSPRABHAS BOX OFFICE RECORDSKALKI 1100 CRORE GLOBAL BOX OFFICEKALKI BOX OFFICE UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.