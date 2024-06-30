Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Bags Its 'FIRST AWARD', Nag Ashwin Shares Picture

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's ambitious mytho-sci-fi drama, Kalki 2898 AD, is raking in moolah at the box office. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film is not only winning the hearts of audiences but also earning accolades from the who's who of the Indian film industry. With the award season on the horizon, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to sweep major honours, having already secured its 'first award.'

Nag Ashwin took to Instagram Stories to share a unique moment—a picture of a Darth Vader statue. This custom figure of the iconic Star Wars villain, Darth Vader, shows him on vacation, surfboard in hand. Alongside the image, Nag Ashwin wrote, "Kalki's first award...From the one and only @ranadaggunati."

Kalki 2898 AD Bags 'first award' (Screen gab of Nag Ashwin Instagram Stories)

Responding to the post, Rana shared it on his Instagram Stories with the words, "Many more to come" accompanied by fire emojis. Rana's choice of Darth Vader on vacation seems intentional, perhaps suggesting that Nag Ashwin deserves a break after steering a whopping Rs 600 crore film. Rana and Nag Ashwin share a close bond is known and their recent social media exchange underlines the mutual admiration they share for each other.