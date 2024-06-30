ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Bags Its 'FIRST AWARD', Nag Ashwin Shares Picture

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Kalki 2898 AD Bags 'first award' (Screen grab/Film poster)

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's ambitious mytho-sci-fi drama, Kalki 2898 AD, is raking in moolah at the box office. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film is not only winning the hearts of audiences but also earning accolades from the who's who of the Indian film industry. With the award season on the horizon, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to sweep major honours, having already secured its 'first award.'

Nag Ashwin took to Instagram Stories to share a unique moment—a picture of a Darth Vader statue. This custom figure of the iconic Star Wars villain, Darth Vader, shows him on vacation, surfboard in hand. Alongside the image, Nag Ashwin wrote, "Kalki's first award...From the one and only @ranadaggunati."

Kalki 2898 AD Bags 'first award' (Screen gab of Nag Ashwin Instagram Stories)

Responding to the post, Rana shared it on his Instagram Stories with the words, "Many more to come" accompanied by fire emojis. Rana's choice of Darth Vader on vacation seems intentional, perhaps suggesting that Nag Ashwin deserves a break after steering a whopping Rs 600 crore film. Rana and Nag Ashwin share a close bond is known and their recent social media exchange underlines the mutual admiration they share for each other.

Kalki 2898 AD Bags 'first award' (Screen gab of Rana Daggubati Instagram Stories)

Kalki 2898 AD, a star-studded multilingual 3D extravaganza, has amassed Rs 415 crore within just three days of its global release, as announced by the makers recently. The film, blending elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata with futuristic science fiction, follows a select group's quest to safeguard an unborn child.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD hit screens on June 27 in six languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Prabhas aside, the tentpole drama also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

