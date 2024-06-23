Get Ready! Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking Opens Across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka

ETV Bharat / entertainment

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

After a massive response from the global audience, Kalki 2898 AD advance booking kickstarts across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The film is set to hit theatres on June 27, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD: After Karnataka, AP and Telangana Brace for Ticket Frenzy
Kalki 2898 AD poster (Lyca Production Instagram handle)

Hyderabad: Excitement mounts as fans throughout India await the sale of tickets for Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. While Karnataka has already seen a surge in bookings, the focus now shifts to Telangana and Tamil Nadu, where advance bookings for Kalki 2898 AD kickstarted today, June 23, around 6pm. A formal announcement from makers confirmed adds to the frenzy around Kalki 2898 AD advance booking.

Taking to social media, Vyjayantho Movies announced commencement of advance bookings in Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. A post shared by makers on Instagram reads, "Enter into the future with #Kalki2898AD 💥 Bookings open now across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka 🎟️ linktr.ee/Kalki2898ADTickets."

Earlier, the makers on KVN Productions' Instagram handle shared the commencement of tickets in Karnataka. Updating the fans, makers wrote: "Experience the new world of #KALKI2898AD‌ on the big screens. Bookings open now across Karnataka. Karnataka Grand release by @kvn.productions on June 27th." The film helmed by critically acclaimed director Nag Ashwin will be released on June 27, 2024.

This cinematic feast is supported by an impressive budget, ensuring an unforgettable experience. This is Nag's first collaboration with Prabhas, and fans are really excited. Advance bookings for Kalki 2898 AD have already begun internationally, with an enormous response from North America. Kalki 2898 AD has already broken records in North America, collecting more than $2 million in presales alone. It has now reached another milestone, with over 210 IMAX screenings booked across North America, a first for any Indian film.

Fans around the world are looking forward to experiencing this visual spectacle on the big screen. Apart from Prabhas, Big B and Deepika, the prominent cast includes Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Sobhana, Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Nair, and others. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is further enhanced by Santhosh Narayanan's engaging compositions. Kalki 2898 AD, accessible in 2D, 3D, IMAX, and 4DX formats, promises a multidimensional adventure through time and will be released in multiple languages.

Last Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

