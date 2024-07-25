Prabhas Shifts Gears from Action to Romance, Soon to Commence Shoot for Hanu Raghavapudi's Next

Hyderabad: Basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is presently enjoying a well-deserved break. The actor has a slew of upcoming projects, some announced and others to be revealed shortly. Notably, he is set to collaborate with Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame for an upcoming romantic drama, with an announcement expected sooner than anticipated.

Latest reports indicate that the romantic drama will be officially unveiled on August 22, 2024, coinciding with the commencement of filming. Prabhas has committed extensive dates for this project. The makers are said to be erecting a huge set where a significant portion of the film will be canned.

Following the break, Prabhas will return to the sets for Maruthi's directorial venture The Raja Saab. He plans to resume filming in August, prioritising completion of The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s film before turning his attention to Sandeep Vanga's Spirit, which has faced delays.

Apart from these commitments, Prabhas has a packed schedule with several other high-profile projects. While there is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy helmed by Maruthi, promising to blend scares with laughs, he also has Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam in the offing. Fans eagerly await Salaar 2 promising intense action and drama in continuation of the captivating saga helmed by Prashanth Neel. On the other hand Vanga's Spirit will feature Prabhas in a cop avatar.