ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Shifts Gears from Action to Romance, Soon to Commence Shoot for Hanu Raghavapudi's Next

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Following a slew of big-ticket films, Prabhas will be seen in a forthcoming romantic drama helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi is known. Read on to know when the upcoming film is set to be announced and roll.

Following a slew of big-ticket films, Prabhas will be seen in a forthcoming romantic drama helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi is known. Read on to know when the upcoming film is set to be announced and roll.
Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi (IANS)

Hyderabad: Basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is presently enjoying a well-deserved break. The actor has a slew of upcoming projects, some announced and others to be revealed shortly. Notably, he is set to collaborate with Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame for an upcoming romantic drama, with an announcement expected sooner than anticipated.

Latest reports indicate that the romantic drama will be officially unveiled on August 22, 2024, coinciding with the commencement of filming. Prabhas has committed extensive dates for this project. The makers are said to be erecting a huge set where a significant portion of the film will be canned.

Following the break, Prabhas will return to the sets for Maruthi's directorial venture The Raja Saab. He plans to resume filming in August, prioritising completion of The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s film before turning his attention to Sandeep Vanga's Spirit, which has faced delays.

Apart from these commitments, Prabhas has a packed schedule with several other high-profile projects. While there is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy helmed by Maruthi, promising to blend scares with laughs, he also has Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam in the offing. Fans eagerly await Salaar 2 promising intense action and drama in continuation of the captivating saga helmed by Prashanth Neel. On the other hand Vanga's Spirit will feature Prabhas in a cop avatar.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 25: Prabhas Starrer Beats RRR Record, Becomes 3rd highest grossing South movie at Hindi BO
  2. Legal Trouble for Prabhas and Big B: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD Served Notice to Desist from OTT Release - Watch
  3. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe

Hyderabad: Basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is presently enjoying a well-deserved break. The actor has a slew of upcoming projects, some announced and others to be revealed shortly. Notably, he is set to collaborate with Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame for an upcoming romantic drama, with an announcement expected sooner than anticipated.

Latest reports indicate that the romantic drama will be officially unveiled on August 22, 2024, coinciding with the commencement of filming. Prabhas has committed extensive dates for this project. The makers are said to be erecting a huge set where a significant portion of the film will be canned.

Following the break, Prabhas will return to the sets for Maruthi's directorial venture The Raja Saab. He plans to resume filming in August, prioritising completion of The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s film before turning his attention to Sandeep Vanga's Spirit, which has faced delays.

Apart from these commitments, Prabhas has a packed schedule with several other high-profile projects. While there is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy helmed by Maruthi, promising to blend scares with laughs, he also has Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam in the offing. Fans eagerly await Salaar 2 promising intense action and drama in continuation of the captivating saga helmed by Prashanth Neel. On the other hand Vanga's Spirit will feature Prabhas in a cop avatar.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 25: Prabhas Starrer Beats RRR Record, Becomes 3rd highest grossing South movie at Hindi BO
  2. Legal Trouble for Prabhas and Big B: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD Served Notice to Desist from OTT Release - Watch
  3. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRABHAS UPCOMING FILMSPRABHAS HANU FILM TO BEGIN SOONPRABHAS HANU RAGHAVAPUDI FILM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.