Prabhas Set To Tie The Knot? Ram Charan's Cryptic Statement Hints At It

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas' personal life has always been the subject of speculation, and the most recent rumours regarding his marital status have generated a lot of interest from both fans and the media. The actor, best known for his iconic role as Baahubali, is now at the centre of another marriage-related topic. According to his long-time friend and fellow actor Ram Charan, who appeared on the popular talk show Unstoppable With NBK (Season 4), hinted that Prabhas is planning to get married this year. Charan mentioned that the actor is set to tie the knot with a young woman from Andhra Pradesh's Ganapavaram.

This revelation has surprised many, with the fans eagerly waiting for the episode, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming site Aha on January 14. The announcement comes amid increasing speculation over Prabhas' dating status. The actor, who has kept his personal life private, has long been the subject of romance rumours, particularly over his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Their on-screen chemistry and purported off-screen bond have fueled long-held fan speculation about a possible romance between the two, though neither has reacted to the rumours.

The latest surge in marriage rumours was further fueled by a trade expert's mysterious tweet on X (previously Twitter). The trade analyst wrote "Prabhas" in the tweet, along with a wedding and a white bride emoji. While the message had no specific facts, it sparked discussion among Prabhas' devoted followers regarding the actor's potential wedding preparations. Fans swarmed the comments with questions, congrats, and suspicions about the bride's identity.

Despite the recent wave of excitement, Prabhas had previously addressed marriage rumours in a joking tone. At an event for his film Kalki 2898 AD, the actor denied the rumours, saying, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans." His reply was received with laughs, quashing speculation at the moment, yet his personal life remains a subject of curiosity for his fans.

While Prabhas stays tight-lipped about the status of his relationships, the actor's popularity shows no signs of abating. With several upcoming projects in the works, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, and more, Prabhas is expected to stay in the spotlight, both professionally and personally.