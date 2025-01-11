ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Set To Tie The Knot? Ram Charan's Cryptic Statement Hints At It

Actor Ram Charan hints at Prabhas potentially getting married soon in a cryptic statement, fueling speculation about the actor's relationship status.

Prabhas Set To Tie The Knot? Ram Charan's Cryptic Statement Hints At It
Prabhas Set To Tie The Knot? Ram Charan's Cryptic Statement Hints At It (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas' personal life has always been the subject of speculation, and the most recent rumours regarding his marital status have generated a lot of interest from both fans and the media. The actor, best known for his iconic role as Baahubali, is now at the centre of another marriage-related topic. According to his long-time friend and fellow actor Ram Charan, who appeared on the popular talk show Unstoppable With NBK (Season 4), hinted that Prabhas is planning to get married this year. Charan mentioned that the actor is set to tie the knot with a young woman from Andhra Pradesh's Ganapavaram.

This revelation has surprised many, with the fans eagerly waiting for the episode, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming site Aha on January 14. The announcement comes amid increasing speculation over Prabhas' dating status. The actor, who has kept his personal life private, has long been the subject of romance rumours, particularly over his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Their on-screen chemistry and purported off-screen bond have fueled long-held fan speculation about a possible romance between the two, though neither has reacted to the rumours.

The latest surge in marriage rumours was further fueled by a trade expert's mysterious tweet on X (previously Twitter). The trade analyst wrote "Prabhas" in the tweet, along with a wedding and a white bride emoji. While the message had no specific facts, it sparked discussion among Prabhas' devoted followers regarding the actor's potential wedding preparations. Fans swarmed the comments with questions, congrats, and suspicions about the bride's identity.

Despite the recent wave of excitement, Prabhas had previously addressed marriage rumours in a joking tone. At an event for his film Kalki 2898 AD, the actor denied the rumours, saying, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans." His reply was received with laughs, quashing speculation at the moment, yet his personal life remains a subject of curiosity for his fans.

While Prabhas stays tight-lipped about the status of his relationships, the actor's popularity shows no signs of abating. With several upcoming projects in the works, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, and more, Prabhas is expected to stay in the spotlight, both professionally and personally.

READ MORE

  1. AI-Generated Video Ft Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More As Squid Game 2 Players Goes Viral
  2. Prabhas Suffers Minor Leg Injury, Skips Japan Promotions Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  3. Is Prabhas Set To Marry? Superstar's Aunt Hints At Major Announcement Soon!

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas' personal life has always been the subject of speculation, and the most recent rumours regarding his marital status have generated a lot of interest from both fans and the media. The actor, best known for his iconic role as Baahubali, is now at the centre of another marriage-related topic. According to his long-time friend and fellow actor Ram Charan, who appeared on the popular talk show Unstoppable With NBK (Season 4), hinted that Prabhas is planning to get married this year. Charan mentioned that the actor is set to tie the knot with a young woman from Andhra Pradesh's Ganapavaram.

This revelation has surprised many, with the fans eagerly waiting for the episode, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming site Aha on January 14. The announcement comes amid increasing speculation over Prabhas' dating status. The actor, who has kept his personal life private, has long been the subject of romance rumours, particularly over his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Their on-screen chemistry and purported off-screen bond have fueled long-held fan speculation about a possible romance between the two, though neither has reacted to the rumours.

The latest surge in marriage rumours was further fueled by a trade expert's mysterious tweet on X (previously Twitter). The trade analyst wrote "Prabhas" in the tweet, along with a wedding and a white bride emoji. While the message had no specific facts, it sparked discussion among Prabhas' devoted followers regarding the actor's potential wedding preparations. Fans swarmed the comments with questions, congrats, and suspicions about the bride's identity.

Despite the recent wave of excitement, Prabhas had previously addressed marriage rumours in a joking tone. At an event for his film Kalki 2898 AD, the actor denied the rumours, saying, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans." His reply was received with laughs, quashing speculation at the moment, yet his personal life remains a subject of curiosity for his fans.

While Prabhas stays tight-lipped about the status of his relationships, the actor's popularity shows no signs of abating. With several upcoming projects in the works, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, and more, Prabhas is expected to stay in the spotlight, both professionally and personally.

READ MORE

  1. AI-Generated Video Ft Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan And More As Squid Game 2 Players Goes Viral
  2. Prabhas Suffers Minor Leg Injury, Skips Japan Promotions Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  3. Is Prabhas Set To Marry? Superstar's Aunt Hints At Major Announcement Soon!

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRABHAS WEDDINGPRABHAS MARRIAGEPRABHASRAMN CHARAN ON PRABHAS MARRIAGEPRABHAS GETTING MARRIED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.