Prabhas' Salaar 2 Shoot To Begin On THIS Date, Makers Aim For 2025 Release

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, who is currently basking in the phenomenal success of his recently released film Kalki 2898 AD, is now gearing up to embark on the highly anticipated sequel to last year's blockbuster, Salaar. Despite rumours of the project being shelved, director Prashanth Neel is set to resume filming, with the star-studded cast reprising their roles.

Salaar Part 1, which was released in December 2023, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, raking in a staggering Rs 618 crores at the global box office. The film's success prompted the makers to speed up the production of the sequel, with plans to commence shooting sooner rather than later. Although the initial plan was to start filming in June, unforeseen weather and date issues led to a delay, pushing the start date to August.

As per a recent report by a newswire, 20% of the shoot for Salaar 2 has already been completed, with the remaining filming scheduled to take place over the next eight months. The crew will resume filming on August 10 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, with a 15-day shooting schedule. Notably, Prashanth Neel will be juggling the shoots of Salaar 2 and Jr NTR's Dragon, another highly anticipated project.

The makers are aiming to release Salaar 2 by the end of 2025, following an extensive filming period from 2024 to 2025. The star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, among others, will reprise their roles in the sequel, which promises to be an action-packed extravaganza.