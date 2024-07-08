Prabhas' Next Film Spirit To Feature South Korean Actor Ma Dong-seok As Antagonist? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Following the success of Nag Ashwin's futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD, attention has shifted to Prabhas' upcoming project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Spirit. While details are still awaited from the film's team, the potential casting of South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok as the antagonist in this upcoming film has generated excitement and eager anticipation among fans.

Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is abuzz with posts from netizens, who are thrilled at the possibility of witnessing Prabhas confront Ma Dong-seok on screen. The news of Ma Dong-seok's potential involvement in Prabhas' film was first brought to light by a user on X, stating, "South Korean actor #MaDongSeok playing antagonist role in #Prabhas - #SandeepReddyVanga's upcoming Pan Asia Film #Spirit. Team has already mentioned it will be released in Chinese and Korean language along with Indian languages." Despite this, the film's team has opted to remain tight-lipped on the subject.

Hailing from South Korea, the actor was born Lee Dong-seok but is widely recognised by his stage names Ma Dong-seok and Don Lee. His journey in the entertainment industry has been remarkable, rising from supporting roles to establishing himself as one of the nation's brightest stars. Notably, Ma Dong-seok is also known for his affection for Hello Kitty, which he often shares on his Instagram account.

Ma Dong-seok made his debut in 2004 with the film Dance with the Wind, and from there, he graced the screen in notable movies such as The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Insadong Scandal, and Perfect Game. It was his role as Sang-hwa in the 2016 hit Train to Busan that rose him to international fame. Playing a character who makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect others in the face of a zombie apocalypse, Ma Dong-seok left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

In 2021, Ma Dong-seok seized his big break in Hollywood by portraying Gilgamesh in the superhero spectacle Eternals. Beyond his Hollywood endeavour, Ma Dong-seok has recently been featured in the Netflix movie Badland Hunters and the theatrical release The Roundup: Punishment. Adding to his repertoire, he is also involved in producing projects such as Holy Night: Demon Hunters. With Sandeep's vision taking shape, it appears that Ma Dong-seok is on the cusp of making his debut in Indian cinema with the Telugu film Spirit.