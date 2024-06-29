ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas' Look in Spirit: Actor to Undergo Dramatic Physical Transformation for His next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhas' upcoming venture, Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Animal fame, is creating quite a buzz. Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, where Prabhas delighted audiences as Bhairava, anticipation is high for his role as a sincere cop in Spirit.

Prabhas' next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga (IANS/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently delivered blockbuster hit Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to helm a pan-Indian project starring Prabhas. Titled Spirit, the film will be produced by T-Series and will hit screens in eight languages. Spirit marks Prabhas’s 25th film, and amidst the positive reception of his latest release Kalki 2898 AD, curiosity about his appearance in Spirit is on the rise.

Latest reports reveal that Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently met Prabhas in Mumbai to discuss the star's look for the film. Sandeep is keen for Prabhas to maintain a lean appearance suited to his character in the film. The Baahubali star, who is in his mid 40s is said to be getting into rigorous physical training to play a man in his early 30s.

Besides Spirit, Prabhas also has Maruthi's horror comedy, The Raja Saab, lined up for release. Musical sittings for the film are progressing smoothly, promising an electrifying experience for fans eagerly awaiting more updates. With Spirit poised to be another milestone in Prabhas's career, fans are eagerly awaiting further details about his upcoming projects.

On a related note, following the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is on a much deserved break. The actor has reportedly jetted off for a holiday in Europe where he will be unwinding for the next few weeks.

