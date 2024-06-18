Anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD Skyrockets as Prabhas Starrer Sets New Record Ahead of Release. Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding Nag Ashwin's sci-fi mythological film Kalki 2898 AD is reaching a fever pitch in the North American market. The movie is still nine days away from its official release and eight days from its premiere, and it is making new records every passing day. The movie has already raked in over $2 million in the US in ticket sales from its premiere shows alone, setting the stage for a potentially record-breaking opening.

The North American circuit has emerged as a lucrative playground for South Indian films, thanks to the phenomenal success of blockbusters like the Bahubali series, KGF franchise, RRR, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, and others. Kalki 2898 AD has now become the fastest Indian film to cross the $1 million mark in the circuit this year, and it would be interesting to see if it surpasses the $3 million record set by RRR's team in premiere shows two years ago.

With nearly a week still to go before the film's release, and more promotional assets yet to be unveiled, the hype surrounding Kalki 2898 AD is expected to intensify. The film's prospects in India also look promising, with all 26 IMAX screens already booked, and a massive global release planned. Although advance booking has not yet opened in the home country, trade experts are predicting a massive opening across languages, driven by the star power of its ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a Vyjayanthi Movies production, made on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore. The film's cinematography is handled by Djordje Stojilijkovic, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the movie. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the film's music. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on Kalki 2898 AD, which promises to be a visually stunning and action-packed sci-fi thriller.