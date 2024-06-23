Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Receives Govt Nod for Special Shows at Enhanced Rate; Deets inside

Hyderabad: With an increased fee of Rs 200 (including GST), the Telangana government has allowed the producers of Kalki 2898 AD to screen the sixth show or a special show, on July 27, 24 at 5:30 AM. It is also allowed for the makers to present five screenings in all of the theatres where the movie opens for a total of eight days, from June 27, 2024 to April 7, 2024. The post-apocalyptic film is based on Hindu texts and will be released in theatres on June 27.

In the latest update, the government extended a special increase in ticket prices for regular shows for the specified period, providing single-screen theatres in the state with Rs. 75 and multiplex theatres with Rs. 100. For regular shows at multiplexes, the price of a ticket will be Rs. 413/-, and for single screens, it would be Rs. 265/-. At these costs, Prabhas fans will be able to watch the film in 2D.

On the first day of its screening, tickets for the sixth show (a special show) will cost Rs. 495 in multiplexes and Rs. 377 on single screens. These prices are exclusive of 3D benefits. With these increased ticket prices, the Prabhas starrer is expected to break previous records in Tollywood history.

Earlier, actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati attended a lavish event that the makers threw in Mumbai a few days ago. Big B talked about his experience working on the movie and his feelings after reading the script during the event. He also gave the film's director, Nag Ashwin, credit for coming up with such a brilliant idea.

Moreover, Kamal Haasan discussed his role and his response when filmmaker Nag Ashwin presented him with the concept of the film. Talking about the director, Kamal stated that although he is a man of few words, he is a man of great ideas and knows how to portray them. The film helmed by Nag Ashwin, is set in the year 2898 AD.