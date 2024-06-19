Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release in Mumbai: Prabhas Jets off with Team, Here's Where, When and How to Watch It LIVE

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a grand pre-release in Mumbai for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. For the event, Prabhas jetted off to Mumbai yesterday night. The promotional event is said to be one of a kind befitting a tentpole that Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be.

Where, When and How to Watch Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Event:

Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai is scheduled to kickstart at 6pm today, June 19. The makers will be live streaming the event on the official YouTube page of Vyjayanthi Movies. You can catch it live by clicking HERE.

With Prabhas is the lead, Kalki 2898 AD is loaded with star power. The star cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and more. Ahead of pre-release, the makers also unveiled character poster for veteran actor Shobana, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Prabhas in Mumbai for Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Event:

Prabhas and his team has reached Mumbai ahead of the pre-release event. The actor was first spotted at Hyderabad airport and hours later videos of his arrival in Mumbai also surfaced online. The actor opted for a comfortable airport look comprising of a beige trouser teamed up with oversize green t-short. He also threw a black jacket to the mix while a pair of cool shades rounded off his airport look.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin's ambitious project. The 38-year-old director hatched the story for five years and on June 27 out there for the world witness.

Touted to be the most expensive ever made in the history of Indian cinema, Kalki 2898 AD also is holds another distinct for first Indian sci-fi drama rooted in mythology. The film will received U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is almost three our long visual spectacle.