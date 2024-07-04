ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally, Mints Over $13 Million in North America

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

Updated : Jul 4, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has captivated global audiences and grossed Rs 725 crore worldwide in its first week. The film achieved $13.5 million in North America, making it the fastest Indian film to do so.

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The recently released film, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin and boasting an impressive star cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, has been enthralling audiences worldwide for a week now. The film is performing remarkably at the box office and has already crossed Rs 700 crore globally, with a notable $13 million collection in North America alone.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to social media platform X to share the film's impressive seven-day worldwide gross of Rs 725 crore, with a daily gross of Rs 45 crore on its seventh day. Kalki 2898 AD became the fastest Indian movie to gross $13.5 million in North America, as reported by Prathyangira Cinemas.

The film is now poised to challenge the records set by other Indian cinematic powerhouses, including Animal, RRR, Jawan, Pathaan, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Despite experiencing a slight dip in its Indian box office collections on its first Wednesday, the film's total India box office gross has reached an impressive Rs 392.45 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD, written and directed by Ashwin, tells the story of a bounty hunter's quest for success in the Complex, governed by Supreme Yaskin. The film also features Haasan, Disha Patani, and Saswata Chatterjee, with notable cameos by Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, Malvika Nair, Mrunal Thakur, and Anna Ben.

