Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 23: Prabhas Starrer Roars Past Rs 600 Cr, Eyes SRK's Jawan Record Next

Hyderabad: In its twenty-three day run at the box office, Nag Ashwin's epic multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has reached another milestone, crossing the impressive Rs 600 crore mark in India. This places it as the fifth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history, closely trailing Jawan's lifetime collection by a mere Rs 38 crore. The top positions are held by blockbusters Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Jawan. Notably, this achievement also makes Kalki 2898 AD the third highest grosser for its lead star, Prabhas.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1000 Cr Rs 602.1 Cr Rs 712.3 Cr Rs 263 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film starring Prabhas garnered Rs 2.65 crore nett on its twenty-third day, with better turnout during evening and night screenings compared to earlier shows. This brings the film's total nett collection to Rs 602.1 crore.

Since its grand opening with Rs 95.3 crore nett on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a dominant position at the box office without facing substantial competition. Despite the recent release of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, which raked in Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, continues to draw audiences. While Bad Newz may impact its screen count and footfall, no major releases in regional languages are scheduled to challenge its box office reign.

With a global gross crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark, Kalki 2898 AD, made on an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore, has already surpassed the lifetime collections of films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal in India. The film's journey to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan remains to be seen, marking its place as a monumental success in Indian cinema.