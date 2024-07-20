ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 23: Prabhas Starrer Roars Past Rs 600 Cr, Eyes SRK's Jawan Record Next

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 20, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

In its fourth week, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed over Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office, nearing Jawan's total. Led by Prabhas, the film continues strong despite new releases. With a global total exceeding Rs 1000 crore, it has surpassed several blockbuster collections and eyes further milestones in Indian cinema.

In its fourth week, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed over Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office, nearing Jawan's total. Led by Prabhas, the film continues strong despite new releases. With a global total exceeding Rs 1000 crore, it has surpassed several blockbuster collections and eyes further milestones in Indian cinema.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 23 (Film poster)

Hyderabad: In its twenty-three day run at the box office, Nag Ashwin's epic multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has reached another milestone, crossing the impressive Rs 600 crore mark in India. This places it as the fifth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history, closely trailing Jawan's lifetime collection by a mere Rs 38 crore. The top positions are held by blockbusters Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Jawan. Notably, this achievement also makes Kalki 2898 AD the third highest grosser for its lead star, Prabhas.

  • Top 5 Highest-grossing Indian Films
SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1000 CrRs 602.1 CrRs 712.3 CrRs 263 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film starring Prabhas garnered Rs 2.65 crore nett on its twenty-third day, with better turnout during evening and night screenings compared to earlier shows. This brings the film's total nett collection to Rs 602.1 crore.

Since its grand opening with Rs 95.3 crore nett on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a dominant position at the box office without facing substantial competition. Despite the recent release of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, which raked in Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, continues to draw audiences. While Bad Newz may impact its screen count and footfall, no major releases in regional languages are scheduled to challenge its box office reign.

With a global gross crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark, Kalki 2898 AD, made on an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore, has already surpassed the lifetime collections of films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal in India. The film's journey to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan remains to be seen, marking its place as a monumental success in Indian cinema.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Prabhas Admits Kalki 2898 AD's Budget 'WORRIED' Him, Teases a 'Bigger Part 2'
  2. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe
  3. Don't Have a Road Map but We Have Scope: Nag Ashwin Opens up on Kalki Cinematic Universe

Hyderabad: In its twenty-three day run at the box office, Nag Ashwin's epic multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has reached another milestone, crossing the impressive Rs 600 crore mark in India. This places it as the fifth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history, closely trailing Jawan's lifetime collection by a mere Rs 38 crore. The top positions are held by blockbusters Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Jawan. Notably, this achievement also makes Kalki 2898 AD the third highest grosser for its lead star, Prabhas.

  • Top 5 Highest-grossing Indian Films
SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1000 CrRs 602.1 CrRs 712.3 CrRs 263 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film starring Prabhas garnered Rs 2.65 crore nett on its twenty-third day, with better turnout during evening and night screenings compared to earlier shows. This brings the film's total nett collection to Rs 602.1 crore.

Since its grand opening with Rs 95.3 crore nett on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a dominant position at the box office without facing substantial competition. Despite the recent release of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, which raked in Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, continues to draw audiences. While Bad Newz may impact its screen count and footfall, no major releases in regional languages are scheduled to challenge its box office reign.

With a global gross crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark, Kalki 2898 AD, made on an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore, has already surpassed the lifetime collections of films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal in India. The film's journey to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan remains to be seen, marking its place as a monumental success in Indian cinema.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Prabhas Admits Kalki 2898 AD's Budget 'WORRIED' Him, Teases a 'Bigger Part 2'
  2. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe
  3. Don't Have a Road Map but We Have Scope: Nag Ashwin Opens up on Kalki Cinematic Universe

TAGGED:

KALKI BOX OFFICE RECORDSKALKI BOX OFFICE DAY 23TOP 5 HIGHEST GROSSING INDIAN FILMSPRABHASKALKI 2898 AD BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.