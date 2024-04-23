Prabhas Hails Nag Ashwin as 'Incredible' Director on Birthday, Praises His Vision for Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, best known for his works in the Telugu film industry, turned a year older on Tuesday, April 23. On his special day, Rebel Star Prabhas, a prominent figure in the industry, took to his social media handle to extend his warm birthday wishes to the 'incredible' director.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Rebel Star dropped an unseen snapshot of Nag Ashwin from the sets of their highly anticipated project Kalki 2898 AD. Alongside the image was a heartfelt message from Prabhas, acknowledging Nag Ashwin's directorial prowess and describing him as 'incredible'. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the incredible director, @nag_ashwin! Your vision for #Kalki2898AD is truly inspiring!" In the picture, Nag Ashwin can be seen strolling casually on a beach, clad in an all-black outfit.

Prabhas' Instagram Story

For the unversed, Nag Ashwin made his directorial debut with the movie Yevade Subramanyam in 2015. Before helming his own projects, Nag Ashwin worked as an Assistant Director. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by acting in minor roles in a few movies before transitioning into his true calling behind the camera.

While Nag Ashwin's debut film received a mixed response from audiences, his upcoming directorial venture Kalki 2898 AD has generated immense anticipation and intrigue. Touted to be an epic science-fiction dystopian film, the project boasts an ensemble cast featuring industry heavyweights like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Hassan. The inclusion of these luminaries underscores the film's ambitious scope and potential to captivate global audiences.