Prabhas Drops The Raja Saab Poster on Pongal With a Message for Fans

Prabhas released a new poster of The Raja Saab on Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2025.

Tollywood actor Prabhas
Tollywood actor Prabhas (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Updated : Jan 14, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas released an intriguing new poster for his next Maruthi-directed movie The Raja Saab on the joyous occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2025. Fan excitement increased manifold with the poster release, which apart from greetings included a message for fans.

In the poster, Prabhas is seen sporting long hair, dressed in a light yellow kurta with brown sunglasses, and a beaming smile. He exuded a carefree, charming vibe. The Rebel star captioned the post, "Wishing you all joy and happiness this festive season… See you soon with #TheRajaSaab."

The post has only added to the anticipation for the movie. Despite being set for release on April 10, there have been rumours that The Raja Saab would be postponed. Fans, however, have some hope that the movie will be released on time as Prabhas' Instagram post read "See you soon" seemingly hinting at a timely release.

The Raja Saab, which was directed by Maruthi, is a departure from Prabhas' customary action-packed parts and is a unique genre blend of romantic horror comedy. The film is eagerly awaited, especially because of its captivating plot, which includes Prabhas playing two parts. In order to settle financial matters, a young man seeks out his ancestral home, only to discover that the mansion is haunted by Raja Saab's vindictive spirit.

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar also star in the film, with Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The film's music is composed by Thaman S, while Karthik Palani handles the cinematography. It is bankrolled by People Media Factory.

TAGGED:

THE RAJA SAAB, PRABHAS, ENTERTAINMENT, TOLLYWOOD

