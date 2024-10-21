ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas' Birthday Bash Kicks off Early: The Raja Saab Makers Tease Update; Japan Fans Jampack Theatres with His Banners

Prabhas' 44th birthday celebrations kick off early with a special surprise from the makers of The Raja Saab and fan events in Tokyo.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Birthday Celebrations for Prabhas Begin Early
Birthday Celebrations for Prabhas Begin Early (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Prabhas' birthday celebrations have already kickstarted ahead of his birthday on October 23, with fans and filmmakers gearing up for the special day. His fans from Tokyo, Japan wished the actor in advance in the most heartwarming way, while the makers of his upcoming film The Raja Saab plan to unveil a major update from the film on his birthday, making it a double celebration for the beloved star. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

Maruthi took to X (formerly Twitter) to hint at an exciting update, promising that fans will receive a sneak peek from The Raja Saab soon. Anticipation is building as the official announcement is expected at 4:05 PM today, with a special advance birthday poster set to be revealed. The film features an impressive cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malvika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, and is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with music composed by Thaman.

On the other hand, the South superstar's influence is not just limited to India. The actor's fandom extends far beyond the country. His fans in Tokyo celebrated his upcoming birthday in style, showcasing their devotion with an early birthday event. Clips and images shared by the account @TrendsPrabhas reveal a packed theater filled with enthusiastic fans waving banners that read, "Happy Birthday Prabhas."

The heartwarming footage captures the fans collectively wishing the star well, a further testament to his global appeal and dedicated fan base. As Prabhas approaches his 44th birthday, the excitement surrounding his projects continues to grow, particularly with The Raja Saab on the horizon.

