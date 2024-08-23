ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Beats Vijay and SRK to Retain Top Spot as Most Popular Star; Alia Leads Female Stars in Ormax Report

Hyderabad: Prabhas retains his position as the most popular male film star in India according to Ormax's July 2024 report, driven by the success of Kalki 2898 AD. Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan follow in the male rankings, while Alia Bhatt leads the female stars category, bolstered by her recent hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

As per the latest Ormax report on Indian film stars' popularity, Prabhas has emerged as the most popular male film star in India, holding the top spot ahead of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. The report, covering data up to July 2024, highlights the enduring appeal of Prabhas, who broke several box office records with his latest offering Kalki 2898 AD. In the female category, Alia Bhatt retained her number one position, followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the second spot and Deepika Padukone at the third.

Prabhas secured his leading position largely due to his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, a science-fiction-mythological epic that has garnered significant attention and praise. His portrayal of Bhairva in the film, coupled with his strong screen presence and dedication to his role, contributed to his sustained popularity. Additionally, his upcoming films, such as The Raja Saab, and Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, are highly anticipated, adding to his status in the coming months.

Following Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay stands at the second position, buoyed by the craze of his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time (Goat). His box-office success over the years has solidified his place as a top star. Shah Rukh Khan, in third place, continues to enjoy immense popularity, thanks to the massive success of Pathaan, Jawan, and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The actor gave back-to-back three hits in one year, after a hiatus of four years.

In the female stars category, Alia Bhatt leads, surpassing Samantha and Deepika Padukone. Alia's top spot is attributed to the success of her recent films, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which showcased her versatile acting skills and solidified her position as a leading actor in Indian cinema. Her ongoing projects and strong public presence have contributed to her continued prominence.