Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit to Begin Production in December; New Look Details Revealed

Prabhas' 25th film, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is all set to go on floors in December 2024.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his next big project, Spirit, starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas. The film is set to begin shooting in late December 2024, with regular production kicking off in January 2025. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Spirit marks Prabhas' 25th film and promises to be an electrifying action-packed cop drama.

Prabhas, known for his larger-than-life roles in films such as Baahubali and Saaho, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as a powerful and charismatic policeman. The actor has reportedly finalised his look for the film, which promises to be a defining moment in his career. However, Prabhas won't just be sporting one look. Similar to Ranbir Kapoor's diverse appearances in Animal, Prabhas will be seen in multiple styles that add depth to his character.

The film has already generated immense buzz, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga teasing fans with intriguing updates. At a recent event, Vanga hinted at more exciting announcements regarding the cast and crew, assuring the audience that it would be worth the wait. Recently, there were rumours surrounding South Korean star Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) about a potential cameo in the film after he posted a picture with Prabhas. The chants of 'Don Lee' during the event only fueled these speculations, leaving fans excited for further news.

Bhushan Kumar, the producer of Spirit, expressed his excitement for the project, stating, "This is a dream combination of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The energy and chemistry between them will explode on screen like never before." Kumar also revealed that the film would be completed within six months, with a likely release date in 2025. Music for Spirit will be composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

