Prabhas Pledges Rs 2 Crore, Allu Arjun Rs 1 Crore For Flood Relief In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Hyderabad: South Indian superstars Prabhas and Allu Arjun have made substantial contributions to the flood relief efforts in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Prabhas has committed a sum of Rs 2 crore, allocating equal portions of Rs 1 crore to each state. This donation aims to aid the ongoing relief operations and support those affected by the recent floods.

Allu Arjun, displaying his commitment to the cause, has also contributed Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakh designated for each state. This generous gesture is expected to significantly bolster the relief efforts and provide much-needed support to the regions grappling with the aftermath of the flooding.

Taking to his X handle on Wednesday, Allu Arjun wrote, "I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety." The actor tagged Andhra Pradesh CM and Telangana CM in his post.

Additionally, other renowned actors like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi have previously made noteworthy donations to support the relief operations. Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 50 lakhs to each state, while Chiranjeevi's overall contribution totals Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakhs going to each state's relief fund. Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, donated Rs 1 crore specifically to his state.