ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Pledges Rs 2 Crore, Allu Arjun Rs 1 Crore For Flood Relief In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

Actors Prabhas and Allu Arjun have donated Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively, to support flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Other actors like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi have also supported the relief operations with notable donations.

Prabhas, Allu Arjun Extend Generous Support For Flood Relief In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
Prabhas, Allu Arjun (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: South Indian superstars Prabhas and Allu Arjun have made substantial contributions to the flood relief efforts in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Prabhas has committed a sum of Rs 2 crore, allocating equal portions of Rs 1 crore to each state. This donation aims to aid the ongoing relief operations and support those affected by the recent floods.

Allu Arjun, displaying his commitment to the cause, has also contributed Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakh designated for each state. This generous gesture is expected to significantly bolster the relief efforts and provide much-needed support to the regions grappling with the aftermath of the flooding.

Taking to his X handle on Wednesday, Allu Arjun wrote, "I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety." The actor tagged Andhra Pradesh CM and Telangana CM in his post.

Additionally, other renowned actors like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi have previously made noteworthy donations to support the relief operations. Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 50 lakhs to each state, while Chiranjeevi's overall contribution totals Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakhs going to each state's relief fund. Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, donated Rs 1 crore specifically to his state.

READ MORE

  1. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Donate Rs 1 Crore for Flood Relief Efforts in AP and Telangana
  2. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Rains: Jr NTR Donates Rs 50 Lakh for Each State, Kalki 2898 AD Makers Contribute Rs 25 Lakh
  3. '100 Days To Go For Pushpa 2 The Rule': Allu Arjun's Intense Look In New Poster Hints At A Rebel's Return

Hyderabad: South Indian superstars Prabhas and Allu Arjun have made substantial contributions to the flood relief efforts in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Prabhas has committed a sum of Rs 2 crore, allocating equal portions of Rs 1 crore to each state. This donation aims to aid the ongoing relief operations and support those affected by the recent floods.

Allu Arjun, displaying his commitment to the cause, has also contributed Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakh designated for each state. This generous gesture is expected to significantly bolster the relief efforts and provide much-needed support to the regions grappling with the aftermath of the flooding.

Taking to his X handle on Wednesday, Allu Arjun wrote, "I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety." The actor tagged Andhra Pradesh CM and Telangana CM in his post.

Additionally, other renowned actors like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi have previously made noteworthy donations to support the relief operations. Mahesh Babu pledged Rs 50 lakhs to each state, while Chiranjeevi's overall contribution totals Rs 1 crore, with Rs 50 lakhs going to each state's relief fund. Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, donated Rs 1 crore specifically to his state.

READ MORE

  1. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Donate Rs 1 Crore for Flood Relief Efforts in AP and Telangana
  2. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Rains: Jr NTR Donates Rs 50 Lakh for Each State, Kalki 2898 AD Makers Contribute Rs 25 Lakh
  3. '100 Days To Go For Pushpa 2 The Rule': Allu Arjun's Intense Look In New Poster Hints At A Rebel's Return
Last Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FLOOD IN AP TELANGANAPRABHAS SUPPORT FOR FLOOD RELIEFALLU ARJUN SUPPORT FOR FLOOD RELIEFAP TELANGANA FLOODSPRABHAS ALLU SUPPORT FLOOD RELIEF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.