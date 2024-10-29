Post Singham Again, Deepika Padukone Eyes Horror Drama; Did New Mom Request Time From SSMB29 Makers?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly in talks for not one but two major projects. After wrapping up Singham Again, the actor seems poised for a varied lineup that showcases her versatility as she explores new genres. One of her potential projects is a horror drama with Maddock Films, marking her return to the production house after Finding Fanny. Her second project is reported to be SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Rajamouli, known for creating epic narratives with strong female leads as seen in Eega, Baahubali, and Magadheera, is reportedly planning a powerful character for the film's heroine. Deepika, with her screen presence and acting prowess, is said to have been the makers' top choice for this significant role, which would allow her to share the screen with Mahesh Babu in what promises to be an action-packed, visually rich story set in the wilderness. However, Deepika, who recently became a mother, has reportedly asked for additional time before committing to the rigorous shooting schedule of SSMB29, which could demand intense physical preparation and extended periods on set.

While the makers are keen to cast Deepika and are reportedly willing to accommodate her schedule to a certain extent, there is a limit to how long they can delay production. Sources indicate that if Deepika is unable to commit within the preferred timeline, the filmmakers will explore alternative casting options to ensure the project remains on track. With this in mind, Rajamouli's team is carefully considering their options, though they hope to have Deepika on board for the prestigious role.

Meanwhile, Deepika's rumoured horror drama with Maddock Films has sparked curiosity among fans who are eager to see her venture into a genre she has not previously explored. If she signs on, this would mark her first collaboration with Maddock Films since her role as the quirky Angie in Finding Fanny.

If Deepika officially confirms her involvement in these projects, her post-motherhood career could offer fans a new, dynamic phase showcasing her talent across different genres. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details, knowing that any project with Deepika Padukone and SS Rajamouli will bring cinematic magic to the big screen.