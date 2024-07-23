Post Separation From Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Enjoys Museum Visit In Serbia With Son Agastya

Hyderabad: Serbian model Natasa Stankovic has recently announced her split from her husband, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Before this news, she left Mumbai and travelled back to her hometown in Serbia with their son, Agastya. Upon her arrival in Serbia, Natasa actively shared updates about the joyful and serene moments she was experiencing there. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a string of pictures and videos showcasing a fun outing with her little boy.

Natasa Stankovic's IG Story (Instagram)

It appears that Natasa and Agastya visited a museum, where she captured and shared candid glimpses of their time together. In one particular photo featuring herself with her son, she expressed her happiness by captioning it with 'hearts full of joy'.

Natasa Stankovic's IG Story (Instagram)

Natasa and Hardik made the announcement about their separation via Instagram on July 18. The post read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

It seems that Hardik and Natasa's marriage has encountered difficulties for quite some time. While both of them appeared to be moving on with their lives, Hardik recently attracted attention for his association with actor Ananya Panday. Rumours began circulating after a video emerged showing Hardik and Ananya dancing and enjoying themselves together at Anant Ambani's wedding. The speculation surrounding their relationship intensified when it became known that the two began following each other on social media platforms.

Before Natasa's marriage to Hardik, she was in a relationship with television actor Aly Goni, and the couple was even featured together on the reality dance show, Nach Baliye.