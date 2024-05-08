Post Joining BJP, Shekhar Suman Open to Campaigning for Kangana Ranaut despite past Differences

Hyderabad: Shekhar Suman, like his son Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party during the Lok Sabha elections. Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman are now members of the same political party. The Heeramandi actor joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his son Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, who is running in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

During his party induction, Shekhar was asked by a news agency if he would campaign for Kangana in Mandi, despite their previous disagreements. He quickly said, "Agar bulayengi, kyu nahi jayenge?" (Why would I not go if she invited me? This is both my responsibility and my right). During the filming of Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kangana dated Adhyayan for a few months back in 2008-09. After their breakup, both Adhyayan and Shekhar accused Kangana of using black magic on the former.

Keeping that in mind, numerous X users couldn't believe Shekhar and Kangana were joining the same political party. Before joining BJP, Shekar extended an olive branch to Kangana. He stated, "We are not holding onto anything at all. Not the family, nor Adhyayan. I think it's meaningless to discuss it. I believe it was only a phase. It happens, and then it ends."

Shekhar Suman, a popular actor and television host, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday in the presence of party leader Vinod Tawde at the party's headquarters in Delhi. However, the TV and film actor's foray into politics is not his first. Suman ran for the Lok Sabha seat from Patna Sahib in 2009 as a Congress candidate, but was defeated by Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency, her solo directorial debut, playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Shekhar was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.