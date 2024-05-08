ETV Bharat / entertainment

Post Joining BJP, Shekhar Suman Open to Campaigning for Kangana Ranaut despite past Differences

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Post Joining BJP, Shekhar Suman Open to Campaigning for Kangana Ranaut despite past Differences
Shekhar Suman Extends Olive Branch to Kangana(ANI image)

Shekhar Suman joins the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), following in the footsteps of Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections. Despite past differences and allegations, Shekhar expresses willingness to campaign for Kangana if invited, emphasizing it as his duty.

Hyderabad: Shekhar Suman, like his son Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party during the Lok Sabha elections. Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman are now members of the same political party. The Heeramandi actor joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his son Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, who is running in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

During his party induction, Shekhar was asked by a news agency if he would campaign for Kangana in Mandi, despite their previous disagreements. He quickly said, "Agar bulayengi, kyu nahi jayenge?" (Why would I not go if she invited me? This is both my responsibility and my right). During the filming of Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kangana dated Adhyayan for a few months back in 2008-09. After their breakup, both Adhyayan and Shekhar accused Kangana of using black magic on the former.

Keeping that in mind, numerous X users couldn't believe Shekhar and Kangana were joining the same political party. Before joining BJP, Shekar extended an olive branch to Kangana. He stated, "We are not holding onto anything at all. Not the family, nor Adhyayan. I think it's meaningless to discuss it. I believe it was only a phase. It happens, and then it ends."

Shekhar Suman, a popular actor and television host, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday in the presence of party leader Vinod Tawde at the party's headquarters in Delhi. However, the TV and film actor's foray into politics is not his first. Suman ran for the Lok Sabha seat from Patna Sahib in 2009 as a Congress candidate, but was defeated by Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency, her solo directorial debut, playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Shekhar was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Heeramandi Actor Shekhar Suman Joins BJP
  2. Height of Self-Obsession: Kangana Ranaut Draws Flak for Comparing Herself to Amitabh Bachchan

TAGGED:

SHEKHAR SUMAN JOINS BJPKANGANA RANAUT JOINS BJPSHEKHAR SUMAN AND KANGANA RANAUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.