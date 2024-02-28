Post-injury, Vicky Kaushal All Set to Be Back on Chhava Set: Here's When

Vicky Kaushal, who suffered injury while shooting for his upcoming film Chhava, is all set to resume shoot in March. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar is based on life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in lead role.

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal had been busy filming for his new movie, Chhava. Unfortunately, he got injured during an intense action scene, forcing him to take an unplanned break from filming. Now, after recovering from his injury, Vicky is all set to get back to work on March 9.

Reports reveal that Vicky Kaushal will be returning to the set of Chhava on March 9. The filming had resumed on February 28 in Wai and Bhor in Maharashtra, and Vicky, having recovered from his injury after nearly twenty days, is returning with renewed energy. Director Laxman Utekar has confirmed this news to a digital platform.

Chhava is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Yesubai. Rashmika had already finished filming for her part and shared her experience on social media, praising Vicky for being warm and kind, except for some playful teasing on the last day.

Vicky, basking in the positive reviews for Dunki and Sam Bahadur, has exciting projects ahead. He will star in an untitled romantic drama directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, alongside Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik. Additionally, he's part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, where he'll share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

