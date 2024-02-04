Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Stands by Her as She Reveals Campaign Started '4 Months Ago'

Hyderabad: After Poonam Pandey came out in the open debunking the fake death news citing cervical cancer, many people are upset by her promotional stunt. However, her husband Sam Bombay, in a recent interview, said he is glad that she is still alive. When asked if he was surprised that Poonam faked her own death, Sam responded, "No. I'm glad she did. She is alive. That's enough for me. Alhamdullilah."

On Friday, Poonam's team posted on her official Instagram account: "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer." The industry, media, and many on social media fell for it when her manager confirmed to multiple sites that Poonam died on Thursday night from cervical cancer. But Sam revealed that he doubted the news.

Sam said, "When I received the news, I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss. And I thought it couldn't be. Why am I feeling nothing? Because when you are connected, you can feel everything. I think of Poonam Pandey every day. I pray for her every day. If something went wrong, I'd know."

Sam even corrected being called Poonam's ex-husband by saying, "No, we are not divorced yet." Despite their current situation, Sam does not doubt Poonam's intentions. He said, "I'm glad she's still alive. She has a lot to offer." He continued, "Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue without regard for their celebrity or image, let us honour that. Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the most outgoing Indian woman. She'll be remembered for many years to come."

Poonam Pandey, an actress and model who is now receiving wrath on the Internet for faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer, has made a statement in response to the criticism. She stated that she did not do this for publicity. According to her, this was done for a "good cause."

She recently took to Instagram and published a post with the caption: "We believe in this cause and stand by this campaign that we started working on 4 months ago with the right intentions, with Schbang being the brains behind the campaign." She said that all of this was done for a noble cause because "no pharmaceutical company is involved" in the act.