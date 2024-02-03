Poonam Pandey ALIVE: Actor Debunks her 'Fake' Death

Hyderabad: Actor-model Poonam Pandey's "demise" threw the entertainment industry into a state of confusion and bewilderment. However, after a day shrouded in mystery, Pandey resurfaced on social media, dispelling the rumors surrounding her supposed demise by sharing a video focused on raising awareness about cervical cancer.

In her Instagram post, Pandey expressed relief in confirming her existence and utilised the opportunity to shed light on the significance of cervical cancer prevention. She emphasised the importance of HPV vaccination and early detection tests in preventing needless fatalities caused by the disease. Pandey urged for collective action in spreading awareness and ensuring every woman is equipped with the necessary knowledge to combat cervical cancer effectively.

In another video, Pandey addressed her audience, expressing remorse for causing distress with the false reports of her death. She clarified that her intention was to ignite a conversation about the often overlooked issue of cervical cancer. While acknowledging the extremity of her actions, Pandey highlighted the importance of bringing attention to the urgency of addressing this silent killer.

Pandey's alleged "demise" came in the wake of Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement regarding the provision of cervical cancer vaccines for girls, linking her passing to the very illness mentioned in the budget speech.

The continuity of Pandey's Instagram presence in the days leading up to her alleged demise prompted speculation and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her reported death, particularly regarding the possibility of succumbing to cervical cancer within such a short timeframe.