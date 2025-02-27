Pooja Hegde Joins Rajinikanth's Coolie, Teases Dance Number in Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Coolie has just gotten bigger with the official confirmation of Pooja Hegde's involvement in the project. After weeks of speculation, the makers of the film revealed that Pooja Hegde will be making a special appearance for a dance number in the action-packed drama, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On February 26, Sun Pictures, the production house behind Coolie, teased fans with a blurred image of a mystery actress, sparking numerous fan theories about her identity. The next day, they revealed the actress as Pooja Hegde, sharing a stunning new poster of hers dressed in a shimmering red gown, confirming her role in the film. Pooja's addition further elevates the already star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir.

According to reports, Pooja Hegde's special song is expected to be a chartbuster, much like Tamannaah's viral hit Kaavaalaa from Jailer. The actress has already completed shooting her portion for the film. The dance number will be set at a crucial point in the movie, adding to the film's high-octane action sequences. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his distinctive storytelling, had refrained from including any special songs in his previous projects but has made an exception for Coolie.

Set against the backdrop of a gold-smuggling mafia, Coolie promises to deliver an intense and thrilling cinematic experience. The film's music is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, and reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan may also make a cameo in the film.

The final leg of shooting for Coolie is progressing quickly, with the official release slated for August. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this action-packed entertainer as it heads toward its grand release.