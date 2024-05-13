Pooja Hegde Feels like 'Hit by a Bus'. Read Why

Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde, amidst her bustling film schedule, is currently recovering from a viral fever. On Sunday night, the 33-year-old actor took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself mentioning that she had been caught with the "viral that's been going around".

Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Pooja Hegde wrote, "That feeling like you've been hit by a bus... curtesy the latest viral that's been going around. TC everyone. Finally recovering now." In the picture, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor can be seen looking tired as she clicks the selfie lying on a bed.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is all set to star in the upcoming project Sanki alongside Ahan Shetty. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the duo will reportedly start shooting for the movie on June 6 this year.

A source close to a newswire revealed that a week-long Mumbai schedule will feature high-octane action sequences designed by Kecha. This will be followed by a Goa schedule, which is expected to add excitement to the project. The on-screen chemistry between the lead pair is highly anticipated and is expected to sizzle on screen.

Sanki is touted to be a musical-action extravaganza, which will offer a contemporary take on the romantic-action genre. Inspired by the classic Aashiqui, the film will feature seven songs, with multiple music composers contributing to the soundtrack. The fresh pairing of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde is expected to bring a new and exciting element to the film. Apart from Sanki, Pooja Hegde has also teamed up with Shahid Kapoor for another project, titled Koi Shaq.