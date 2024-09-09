Ponniyin Selvan Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti after 15 Years of Marital Bliss

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti have officially announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. On September 9, Ravi took to social media to share the news, accompanied by a statement in both Tamil and English. In his announcement, Ravi explained that the decision to part ways was made after thoughtful deliberation. He also requested privacy and understanding from the public in the testing times.

The couple, who married in June 2009, are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Recent months had seen speculation about their relationship status, particularly after Aarti removed photos of herself with Ravi from her Instagram account. Ravi's post on X expressed gratitude for the support and understanding they have received so far, emphasising respect and privacy for their family, especially for their children.