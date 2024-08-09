ETV Bharat / entertainment

Politician Fined Rs 4K For Announcing Reward To Kick Vijay Sethupathi, Nearly Three Years Later

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Right-wing leader Arjun Sampath was fined Rs 4,000 for inciting violence against actor Vijay Sethupathi in 2021. Sampath had offered a cash reward of Rs 1,001 for anyone who would "kick" the actor, following a perceived insult towards a freedom fighter. Legal action was taken, and the case was concluded with the fine on August 8, 2024.

Politician Fined Rs 4K For Announcing Reward To Kick Vijay Sethupathi, Nearly Three Years Later
Vijay Sethupathi (IANS photo)

Hyderabad: A prominent leader from the right-wing organisation Hindu Makkal Katchi has been slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000 for allegedly inciting violence directed towards actor Vijay Sethupathi. The beloved actor is recognised not only in Tamil cinema but across Malayalam, Hindi, and various other film industries, and has amassed a substantial fanbase. His most recent film, Maharaja, continues to be a prominent topic of discussion.

This incident traces back to 2021, when Arjun Sampath, the leader of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, publicly announced a cash reward of Rs 1,001 to anyone who would "kick" Sethupathi. This provocation was allegedly in response to a perceived insult by the actor towards freedom fighter Deivathiru Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ayya during a public event.

The offer, made through the official X handle of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, ignited widespread outrage among the public. The post read, "Arjun Sampath announces cash award for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs 1001/- for anyone who kicks him, until he apologises."

The situation intensified when, in November 2021, an aide of Sethupathi was attacked at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The person responsible for the attack was reported to be inebriated and was quickly handled by CISF personnel. Both the attacker and the victim were later released after stern warnings from the authorities.

Following these events, legal action was initiated against Sampath for criminal intimidation under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code. Consequently, a case was filed against him in the Coimbatore Criminal Court. When the case came up for hearing on August 8, the court imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on Arjun Sampath, effectively concluding the matter.

