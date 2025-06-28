Shefali Jariwala’s Death: Police Say Cause Yet to Be Confirmed, Post-Mortem Underway

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, actor and reality TV personality Shefali Jariwala passed away late Friday night. She was just 42. According to Mumbai Police, the exact cause of her death is still not confirmed.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. We received the call around 1 am on Saturday. The body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of death will be known only after the medical report," said a police official to PTI.

A mobile forensic team and local police visited her apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building in Andheri to examine the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the matter.

Hospital sources from Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where Shefali was rushed late Friday night, confirmed that she was declared dead on arrival. “She was brought in around 11:15 pm. The attending doctor confirmed she had already passed away by the time she reached the hospital,” said a hospital staff member.

As per media reports, Shefali may have suffered a heart attack, but there has been no official confirmation from her family or representatives.

Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, along with three others, had taken her to the hospital. Visuals from outside Cooper Hospital later showed a visibly shaken Parag Tyagi leaving the premises. Friends and family were also seen arriving and leaving the hospital, while separate footage showed the Mumbai Police and forensic team entering her residence for further investigation.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name in the early 2000s with the blockbuster remix Kaanta Laga. She later participated in shows like Nach Baliye with her husband and Bigg Boss 13.

Her untimely demise has left fans and the industry in shock. More details are awaited once the post-mortem report is released.