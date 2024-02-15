Poacher Trailer Out: The Alia Bhatt Production Seeks Justice for the Silent Victims

Makers of the upcoming crime series Poacher on Thursday unveiled its official trailer. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Prime Video shared the trailer that they captioned, "a story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India! #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series premiering on Feb 23. Trailer out now!" Poacher is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 23, 2024, in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Poacher is produced by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt as Executive Producer of the series. The trailer provides a glimpse into the heartbreaking reality of the merciless and incessant killing of elephants.

It follows a diverse group of wildlife custodians comprising forest crime fighters, police personnel, and good Samaritans, in their relentless quest to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. But will the silent victims of these criminal acts - the helpless elephants - receive the justice they truly deserve? This question resonates deeply within the core of this thought-provoking crime series. Based on true events, Poacher skillfully sheds light on the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed, thereby emphasizing the potential risks and endangering these species.

Talking about the series, the executive producer Alia Bhatt said in a statement, "Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie's powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world."

