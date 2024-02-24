'Poacher Is #1 in India': Alia Bhatt Elated with Series' Response

'Poacher Is #1 in India': Alia Bhatt Elated with Series' Response

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Saturday to express her excitement for the love the series Poacher has received. The actor served as an executive producer in the series, which was released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Hyderabad: Film director Richie Mehta's newest series Poacher, executively backed by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, has been released on Amazon Prime Video on February 23. Despite a modest promotion, the show is garnering attention for its compelling storyline and favourable feedback. Now, a day after its release, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to express her happiness for the love the series is receiving.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt dropped a picture of herself while holding and kissing her cat, with a large screen displaying all episodes of Poacher in the background. The actor shared her excitement and gratitude for the series' warm reception, noting that within a day of its release, Poacher had reached the number 1 spot in India. She wrote, "& just within a day of its release, Poacher is #1 in India! So thrilled and excited for the love it’s receiving! To everyone who hasn't yet, watch now on @primevideoin."

Directed by International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series Poacher exposes the tragic slaughter of elephants in Kerala's forests. The plot follows a dedicated team's mission to unveil the largest ivory poaching network in Indian history. The cast includes Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in significant roles.

Regarding Alia Bhatt's professional endeavours, she is currently occupied with Vasan Bala's Jigra, a project she co-produces with Karan Johar. The filming for this venture has recently been wrapped up.

