PM Modi Poses With Mukesh Ambani, Nita And Newly-wed Anant-Radhika For Perfect Snapshot

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi added grandeur to the celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, attending their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday night.

In a picture-perfect moment captured at the event, PM Modi is seen standing with a beaming smile amidst Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.

PM Modi's arrival at the venue marked his first visit to Mumbai since taking oath for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 9, following the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 29,400 crore, focusing on roads, railways, and ports.