ETV Bharat / entertainment

PM Modi Enquires About Rajinikanth's Health Post-Surgery, Sends Speedy Recovery Wishes

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajinikanth's wife Latha to check on Tamil cinema superstar's health after his surgery, wishing him a swift recovery. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai shared the news on X.

PM Modi Enquires About Rajinikanth's Health Post-Surgery, Sends Speedy Recovery Wishes
PM Modi Enquires About Rajinikanth's Health Post-Surgery (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth's health during a phone conversation with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, on Wednesday. The Prime Minister expressed his concern and conveyed his best wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update, stating, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth avl. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery."

The 73-year-old superstar is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, following a non-surgical procedure to address an issue related to the main blood vessel of his heart. While the specifics of the procedure have not been disclosed, it is reported that Rajinikanth's condition is stable. Doctors have indicated that he is responding well to treatment and is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

Rajinikanth, revered as one of Indian cinema's greatest stars, has a few projects lined up, much to the excitement of his fans. Among his upcoming films is Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and TJ Gnanavel-directed film Vettaiyan, both eagerly awaited by audiences.

READ MORE

  1. Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor's Aorta Condition Promptly Treated, To Be Discharged Soon
  2. Rajinikanth Admitted To Hospital In Chennai; Condition Stable, Say Sources
  3. Vettaiyan Prevue, Audio Launch: Big B Calls Rajinikanth 'Supreme of All Stars', Thalaivar Grooves to Manasilaayo

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth's health during a phone conversation with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, on Wednesday. The Prime Minister expressed his concern and conveyed his best wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update, stating, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth avl. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery."

The 73-year-old superstar is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, following a non-surgical procedure to address an issue related to the main blood vessel of his heart. While the specifics of the procedure have not been disclosed, it is reported that Rajinikanth's condition is stable. Doctors have indicated that he is responding well to treatment and is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

Rajinikanth, revered as one of Indian cinema's greatest stars, has a few projects lined up, much to the excitement of his fans. Among his upcoming films is Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and TJ Gnanavel-directed film Vettaiyan, both eagerly awaited by audiences.

READ MORE

  1. Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor's Aorta Condition Promptly Treated, To Be Discharged Soon
  2. Rajinikanth Admitted To Hospital In Chennai; Condition Stable, Say Sources
  3. Vettaiyan Prevue, Audio Launch: Big B Calls Rajinikanth 'Supreme of All Stars', Thalaivar Grooves to Manasilaayo

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI ON RAJINIKANTH HEALTHPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIRAJINIKANTHRAJINIKANTH SURGERYRAJINIKANTH HEALTH UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.