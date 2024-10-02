PM Modi Enquires About Rajinikanth's Health Post-Surgery, Sends Speedy Recovery Wishes

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth's health during a phone conversation with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, on Wednesday. The Prime Minister expressed his concern and conveyed his best wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update, stating, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth avl. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery."

The 73-year-old superstar is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, following a non-surgical procedure to address an issue related to the main blood vessel of his heart. While the specifics of the procedure have not been disclosed, it is reported that Rajinikanth's condition is stable. Doctors have indicated that he is responding well to treatment and is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

Rajinikanth, revered as one of Indian cinema's greatest stars, has a few projects lined up, much to the excitement of his fans. Among his upcoming films is Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and TJ Gnanavel-directed film Vettaiyan, both eagerly awaited by audiences.